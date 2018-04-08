Masters 2018: Rickie Fowler waits outside clubhouse to congratulate winner Patrick Reed

Rickie Fowler became a quiet competitor at the Masters this year. While Jordan Spieth set the course on fire, Fowler continued a calm, consistent weekend and shot a 67 on Sunday, vaulting himself into contention with eventual winner Patrick Reed. Fowler finished just one stroke back of Reed after burying a birdie putt on the 72nd hole of the tournament.

The best part of it all? Fowler waited outside of the clubhouse at Augusta to see what his fate would be. When Reed put in the winner for par, Fowler congratulated him before he went to sign his card.

Nothing but class.

After finishing one shot behind, Rickie Fowler congratulates Patrick Reed. #themasters pic.twitter.com/BkHf7CsZlP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 8, 2018

Fowler's last two days were absolutely incredible. He was at 2-under 142 heading into the weekend. However, a 7-under 65 in Round 3 put him right back in contention. Reed came into Sunday's final round at 14 under, and it looked like it would be a two-man race with Rory McIlroy, who was 11 under through three days. McIlroy, however, faltered, while Fowler kept with the trend he set on Saturday to finish at 274 for the weekend.

He ended at six birdies to just one bogey for the final round. Second place is Fowler's best finish at the Masters, but he didn't seem upset with the result. On the contrary, this indicates nothing but excitement for Reed. Class all the way.