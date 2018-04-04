Masters 2018: Russell Henley welcomes newborn son as he continues to prepare for Augusta
Henley is still expected to compete this week
Russell Henley and his wife Teil are in the midst of a pretty busy week. With Henley's preparation for the Masters in full swing, he and Teil just welcomed baby Robert Russell Henley into the world on Tuesday -- about 11 days ahead of when Robert was supposed to be born.
Henley said after the Houston Open that Robert was supposed to be born on April 15. Obviously, that didn't turn out to be the case.
Henley is still expected to take his 12:32 p.m. ET tee time Thursday, giving no indication of a withdrawal to help his wife with the newborn. He finished tied for 11th overall at last year's Masters, a career-best for the 28 year old.
Macon Volunteer Clinic shared a picture of Henley holding the newborn wearing scrubs on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
Henley skipped practice on Tuesday, and one can surmise that it's to be with his wife and new child.
It certainly is a lot to unpack for the Henley family. With Russell trying to break the top 10 in Augusta and trying to wrap his head around being a dad at the same time. The bottom line is that the first week of April is not one that the Henleys will soon forget.
