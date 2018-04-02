Masters 2018: Stunning new merchandise shop at Augusta part of bigger improvements

Augusta National's newest upgrade will house some of its coolest assets

It seems like every year something new at Augusta National is getting a massive overhaul. From the parking to the driving range to the concessions to the press building to Berckmans Place to (now) the merchandise shop. For those of you who have been going for years, you won't recognize the place as it got a 20-week makeover that saw its square footage double. All of this in the wake of a makeover to the secondary merchandise shop a few years ago.

Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

The makeover for the merchandise shop includes 385 mannequins (including one for a dog!), 64 registers and several new items including gnomes and 125 different hat styles (which seems preposterous). Obviously a lot of the goodies we're all used to like green and blue polos, Masters logo belts and coffee mugs will all still be sold.

The story here is certainly about the shop (as you can see from the photos below), but I also think there's a larger narrative to be told. Augusta, which does not skimp and is bent toward excellence, continues to set the standard in all aspects of this event. 

I remember walking into the new press building last year almost being embarrassed about how nice it was. This is what they do, and they have consistently done it without losing the old-world charm of the tournament. That's no small feat and one they probably don't get enough credit for.

mainmerchangc18-3mm3098h-1.jpg
Martin Miller
mainmerchangc18-1rb9617h.jpg
Rob Brown
mainmerchangc18-1rb9658hsm.jpg
Rob Brown
mainmerchangc18-3mm3085h.jpg
Martin Miller
mainmerchangc18-3mm3098h-1.jpg
Martin Miller
mainmerchangc18-1rb9605hsm.jpg
Rob Brown
mainmerchangc18-1rb9630h-1.jpg
Rob Brown
CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories