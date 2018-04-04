Masters 2018 tee times, pairings: Who Tiger Woods, each golfer plays with in Round 1
The pairings for the opening round at Augusta National have been released
The Masters at Augusta National remains one of the pinnacle events in all of sports. And with a loaded field ready to tackle one of golf's toughest test, you can bet there will be some drama on the weekend.
Of course, this year all eyes are on Tiger Woods as he aims to make a successful return to the Masters event. Woods has been playing some great golf this year as he makes his return, collecting a pair of top-five finishes in preparation for Augusta.
However, there will be a lot of star power on the course trying to fend off Woods' attempt to add another major win to his collection, which is why this year's event is being billed as a can't-miss showcase.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Thursday as the 2018 Masters gets underway.
Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.
2018 Masters tee times, pairings for Thursday
All times Eastern
8:30 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Ted Potter, Jr., Wesley Bryan
8:41 a.m. -- Ian Woosnam, Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas
8:52 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Brendan Steele, Matt Parziale
9:03 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli
9:14 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Fitzpatrick
9:25 a.m. -- Mark O'Meara, Brian Harman, Harry Ellis
9:36 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Berger
9:47 a.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pat Perez, Francesco Molinari
9:58 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner
10:09 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey
10:31 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace
10:42 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood
10:53 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, Doc Redman
11:04 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day
11:15 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin
11:26 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie, Cameron Smith
11:37 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Si Woo Kim, Doug Ghim
11:48 a.m. -- Trevor Immelman, Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay
11:59 a.m. -- Angel Cabrera, Ross Fisher, Jimmy Walker
12:10 p.m. -- Fred Couples, Hao Tong Li, Joaquin Niemann
12:32 p.m. -- Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Shubhankar Sharma
12:43 p.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Tony Finau, Yuta Ikeda
12:54 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Webb Simpson, Yuxin Lin
1:05 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele
1:16 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Tyrrell Hatton
1:27 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar
1:38 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm
1:49 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen
2:00 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello
-
Ranking the 2018 Masters field from 1-87
From Jordan Spieth to Ian Woosnam, here is how the field at Augusta National stacks up this...
-
Spieth-Thomas rivalry defined by Masters
How many green jackets will Thomas and Spieth stack up between them?
-
Weather Report calls for storms Saturday
The weather forecast is calling for thunderstorms on Saturday in Augusta
-
2018 Masters TV, live stream, schedule
How to watch every single moment of the 2018 Masters on TV or streaming live online
-
Tiger Woods playing at the 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods will be playing in his first Masters since 2015, and we're along for the entire...
-
2018 Masters expert picks, predictions
Is it possible for Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson to actually win this year at Augusta Nati...