Masters 2018 tee times, pairings: Who Tiger Woods, each golfer plays with in Round 1

The pairings for the opening round at Augusta National have been released

The Masters at Augusta National remains one of the pinnacle events in all of sports. And with a loaded field ready to tackle one of golf's toughest test, you can bet there will be some drama on the weekend.

Of course, this year all eyes are on Tiger Woods as he aims to make a successful return to the Masters event. Woods has been playing some great golf this year as he makes his return, collecting a pair of top-five finishes in preparation for Augusta.

However, there will be a lot of star power on the course trying to fend off Woods' attempt to add another major win to his collection, which is why this year's event is being billed as a can't-miss showcase. 

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Thursday as the 2018 Masters gets underway. 

2018 Masters tee times, pairings for Thursday

All times Eastern

8:30 a.m. --  Austin Cook, Ted Potter, Jr., Wesley Bryan
8:41 a.m. --  Ian Woosnam, Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas
8:52 a.m. --  Mike Weir, Brendan Steele, Matt Parziale   
9:03 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli
9:14 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Fitzpatrick
9:25 a.m. --  Mark O'Meara, Brian Harman, Harry Ellis 
9:36 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Berger  
9:47 a.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pat Perez, Francesco Molinari
9:58 a.m. --  Danny Willett, Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner  
10:09 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey
10:31 a.m. --  Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace
10:42 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood
10:53 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, Doc Redman
11:04 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day
11:15 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin
11:26 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie, Cameron Smith
11:37 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Si Woo Kim, Doug Ghim
11:48 a.m. -- Trevor Immelman, Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay  
11:59 a.m. --  Angel Cabrera, Ross Fisher, Jimmy Walker  
12:10 p.m. --  Fred Couples, Hao Tong Li, Joaquin Niemann 
12:32 p.m. -- Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Shubhankar Sharma 
12:43 p.m. --  Bernhard Langer, Tony Finau, Yuta Ikeda
12:54 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Webb Simpson, Yuxin Lin 
1:05 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele   
1:16 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Tyrrell Hatton
1:27 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar
1:38 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm 
1:49 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen 
2:00 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello  

