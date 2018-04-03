Masters 2018 tee times: Tiger Woods highlights featured groups set for Thursday

It's been years since we've entered Masters week with this much excitement and such an abundance of storylines surrounding Augusta National Golf Club and the first major of the golf season.

Tiger Woods is back, and playing well. Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas, Jason Day and World No. 1 Dustin Johnson have all been winners in 2018 and headline a field that seems ripe to produce an all-time tournament for the 2018 chapter in Masters history.

One of the annual joys of following the Masters is the featured groups, Amen Corner and holes 15-16 viewing options provided online. This gives fans the chance to see every single swing from some of their favorite golfers, and this year it means getting to watch every single swing from Woods in his return to competition at Augusta National.

Woods will be paired with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood for the first two rounds of play, and on Thursday their entire round will be one of the two morning options on the featured groups channel. The afternoon has heavy hitters as well, with McIlroy, Johnson, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose among the players that will get full 18-hole coverage during the first round of play.

Thursday, April 5

All times Eastern