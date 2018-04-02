Masters 2018: Ten eye-opening stats you might not know about Augusta National

As I dove into research for the 2018 Masters and Tiger Woods' return to Augusta National, I discovered some remarkable statistics. Some of those I've disseminated in my Masters preview pieces. Others I didn't have anything to do with, so I've compiled a list of some of the more eye-opening numbers here.

70.4: Jordan Spieth's average round at Augusta National is nearly under 70. That's unbelievable. What might be even more unbelievable is that, while Spieth has played just 16 rounds, Woods has maintained a 70.9 scoring average through 78 rounds on this course.

40: Of the previous 81 Masters, nearly half (40) have been decided by one stroke or in a playoff (including the 2017 rendition between Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose).

13: The highest score ever recorded on a hole at Augusta National was not shot by me. It was Tom Weiskopf with a 13 on the par-3 12th in 1980 and Tsuneyuki Nakajima with a 13 on No. 13 in 1978.

5: Only five golfers in this year's field have made the cut at the last five Masters. They are Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar. The longest streak of made cuts belongs to Scott and Kuchar, who have eight each.

71.8: Of golfers with 30 or more rounds played at Augusta National, only Tiger and Phil Mickelson have a better scoring average than Rory McIlroy's 71.82. And that's with an 80 in 2011!

22: Jack Nicklaus holds the all-time record for top 10 finishes here. He has 22. To put that in perspective, Woods has only played in 18 Masters as a professional.

145: In 10 consecutive years, the 36-hole cut has been between 1-over 145 and 6-over 150. The 145 number ties the lowest the cut line has ever been. The highest was 154 in 1982.

4: Throughout its 81-year history, four golfers have shot the same score in each round. I find this fascinating for some reason. Walter Hagen shot four 76s in 1939. Lew Worsham shot four 74s in 1954. Kenny Knox shot four 75s in 1987. George Archer shot four 75s in 1989. The course record is 63 (Greg Norman in 1996 and Nick Price in 1986).

7: I had to include at least one stat from my guy Justin Ray, and this is a good one. Each of the last six Masters champs entered the week ranked in the top seven on the PGA Tour in strokes gained from tee to green. Golfers who qualify this year include Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott.

37: This will be Sandy Lyle's 37th Masters, most of anyone in the field. Gary Player holds the record with 52 Masters played.