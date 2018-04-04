Masters 2018: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson praise each other after practice round

Tiger Woods is understandably dominating the storylines as he makes his first active trip back to the Masters in three years, but his arrival as a legitimate contender also serves as a piece of the cross-generational intrigue to this week's action at Augusta National.

Woods and Phil Mickelson have been fierce rivals during their careers, but on Tuesday, they were playing partners for a practice round on the back nine. The two 40-somethings, who have won a combined seven green jackets, have experienced very different career arcs and trajectories but find themselves as peers and pals at this stage.

"He's very, very competitive; he's feisty, he's determined," Woods said Tuesday after his practice round with Mickelson. "He always wants to win. It has served him well. He believes in himself an awful lot. And you see the chances he's taken over the years; the reason why he does that is because he knows he can do it and he has that belief.

"And that's what has happened. That's why he's won so many tournaments, that's why he's won so many major championships, is that he truly believes he can pull it off. That's what you have to have. You have to have that belief."

Other golfers took note of the living legends rolling side-by-side and even playing as partners in the practice round against Fred Couples and Thomas Pieters.

Mickelson admitted that his current friendship is unexpected given their history, joking that it felt like "a different time continuum."

"I felt myself pulling so hard for him. It was unusual," Mickelson said. "I want him to play well. I am excited to see him play so well. And he is playing well."

Needless to say, it won't take much for these two to get the competitive juices flowing if they find themselves competing for what would be a fifth (in the case of Woods) or fourth (in the case of Mickelson) green jacket.