Masters 2018: Tiger Woods plans to 'put the clubs away for awhile' after grueling week

It's time for the Big Cat to rest. Tiger Woods finished off his 2018 Masters with his best performance of the week, shooting 3-under 69 on Sunday to finish at 1 over for the tournament. After a grinding preparation for Augusta National that featured three tournaments in four weeks and a pair of top-five finishes, Woods plans to take a break and get away from the game.

"Generally after this tournament, I put away the clubs for a while," Woods said after his round during a conversation with ESPN. "I usually take three to four weeks off, through my entire career, and usually the clubs are put in the closet, and I just kind of get away for a while.

"The run-up to this event is pretty hard and pretty grueling. I pushed myself pretty hard to get ready. And I peaked at it four times [in his victories] over the course of my career, and it's tiring."

In his fifth event of the year, Woods flirted with posting his worst tournament score at the Masters as a professional. But after finishing the second nine on Sunday in 33, he saved his positioning (32nd) and gained some confidence along the way.

"I think things are progressing," Woods said. "And it was a little bit disappointing I didn't hit my irons as well as I needed to for this particular week. You miss it just a touch here, it gets magnified. And I just didn't do a good enough job this week in that regard. But overall, I'm six tournaments into it, to be able to compete out here and to score like I did, it feels good."

It's unclear as of now what tournament he will play in next, but if Woods is able to get back to the competitive golf we saw from him at the Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational, we'll all be in for a treat the rest of 2018.