Masters 2018: Tony Finau (ankle) cleared to play after hole-in-one celebration injury

Tony Finau added his name to the growing list of golfers (and even caddies) to hit a hole-in-one during the Par 3 Contest at the 2018 Masters, but what followed could be as impactful on the tournament itself. Surrounded by his wife and four children, Finau launched a tee shot into the back of the green at the 8th hole of the Par 3 course that rolled back and into the cup for an ace.

Finau was running down the middle of the fairway after hitting the shot, hands in the air with jubilation, when his Masters week took a turn. More specifically, his ankle took a turn and he fell to the ground only to -- wait for it -- pop his ankle back in place!

Golf fans lost their minds.

Watching Tony Finau pop his ankle back in place 😦 pic.twitter.com/yalxrNuvoc — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 4, 2018

It's unlikely that the injury, which was later confirmed as a dislocated ankle after an MRI, will knock Finau from trying to compete on Thursday and Friday, but it's not favorable for his outlook in his first Masters appearance. After being cleared to play, Finau's agent told ESPN the plan is still to tee off at 12:43 p.m. ET with Bernhard Langer and Yuta Ikeda on Thursday.