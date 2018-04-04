Masters 2018: Tony Finau rolls his ankle celebrating hole-in-one at Par 3 Contest

Tony Finau hit a hole-in-one during the Par 3 Contest at the 2018 Masters

Tony Finau added his name to the growing list of golfers (and even caddies) to hit a hole-in-one during the Par 3 Tournament at the 2018 Masters, but what followed could be as impactful on the tournament itself. 

Finau was running down the middle of the fairway after hitting the shot, hands in the air with jubilation, when his Masters week took a turn. More specifically, his ankle took a turn and he came up hobbling after the shot. 

It's unlikely that the injury will knock Finau from competing on Thursday and Friday, but it's not favorable for his outlook in his first Masters appearance.

