Masters 2018: Watch Sergio Garcia hit five in water for highest score in event history
The 2017 Masters champion will struggle to make the cut, let alone defend his title
The last time we saw Sergio Garcia on the 15th hole at Augusta National, he made an eagle to tie Justin Rose and help himself towards the 2017 Masters, his first major title. This year, not so much. Garcia hit five balls in the water during the first round on Thursday and made an 8-over 13 on the hole.
The 13 is the highest score ever on the 15th hole by two strokes and ties the highest score on any hole in Masters history. Tsuneyuki Nakajima made a 13 on No. 13 in 1978, and Tom Weiskopf made a 13 on No. 12 in 1980. At least Garcia can say he made history at the 15th two years in a row.
Stream the Masters LIVE, including coverage of Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15&16 and On The Range on CBSSports.com.
He also made a 1-putt 13, which is both hilarious and kind of sad. It was actually kind of a clutch putt to avoid the worst score in Masters history!
The 13 moved Garcia to 10 over on the day and 86th on the leaderboard. Last year, Garcia played the 15th hole in 16 strokes over four rounds. This year he'll need to make an eagle in Round 2 just to match that number on Thursday and Friday.
-
How to watch Masters Live on Thursday
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods hits on Thursday at the 2018 Masters
-
Tiger Woods playing at the 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods will be playing in his first Masters since 2015, and we're along for the full...
-
2018 Masters TV, live stream, schedule
How to watch every single moment of the 2018 Masters on TV or streaming live online
-
2018 Masters leaderboard, live scores R1
Masters live leaderboard updates, scores and highlights from today's action at Augusta Nat...
-
Tiger stumbles in Round 1 at Masters
Big Cat was not especially sharp in his first round on this course since 2015
-
Masters tee times, pairings for Round 1
The pairings for the opening round at Augusta National start hot right off the bat