Masters 2019: Bettor puts $85,000 on Tiger Woods in record wager for one casino
The bet was made at 14-1 odds and would net more than $1 million in winnings
It's too early to tell if Tiger Woods is truly back, but one bettor certainly thinks he is primed to win another green jacket. A Nevada resident placed an $85,000 bet on Woods to win the 2019 Masters at 14-1 odds. The outrageously large bet would yield a payout of $1.19 million, the largest potential single-ticket payout in the history of William Hill casino history (in the United States).
The bet shattered the old records in the $10,000 to $25,000 range, to the point that William Hill had to confirm it could even accept the wager. The Masters is always a hotbed for betting, but this wager was so gigantic that it single-handedly pushed Woods up to 10-1 at William Hill while his odds stayed at 14-1 on other books, according to Golf Digest.
"I thought it was probably an $85 or $8,500 bet," said Nick Bogdanovich, William Hill's director of trading. "But they were for real."
Woods is among the favorites this year, along with Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson. In 2018, Woods won the Tour Championship for his 80th PGA Tour win, finding himself just two back of the career majors record. This year's Masters would be a huge win for a myriad of different reasons for Woods.
-
2019 Masters live leaderboard, updates
Live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Round 1 of the 2019 Masters at Augusta...
-
Dustin Johnson looks to cement legacy
Johnson has already had an amazing career, but he lacks Major wins
-
Tiger Woods playing at the 2019 Masters
Woods begins his quest for another green jacket at Augusta National, so join us along for the...
-
How to watch Masters Live on Thursday
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods -- and others -- hit on Thursday at the 2019 Masters
-
Masters tee times, pairings for Round 1
The pairings for the opening round at Augusta National are set for Thursday's opening roun...
-
2019 Masters TV, live stream, schedule
How to watch every memorable moment of the 2019 Masters on TV or streaming live online