Masters 2019: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player start event with honorary opening tee shots
Nicklaus and Player have won a combined nine Masters in their careers
The 2019 Masters is underway, officially, now that the Honorary Starters have kicked off the event with their opening tee shots. The annual tradition at Augusta National has become a favorite for patrons in attendance on Thursday, watching legends of the game trot out to the first tee in the early morning to offer a couple cold swings and warm jokes.
Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player are the two Honorary Starters for the event, no longer joined by Arnold Palmer since his passing in September 2016. The following year's start in 2017 provided a place for Augusta to specifically honor Palmer and while his memory continues to be celebrated to this day throughout golf, Nicklaus and Player carry the responsibility of representing the legends of the game on the first tee.
Up first was Player, golf's great global ambassador. After wiping away a few tears during the introductions, he approached the ball with good spirits. With a new driver to promote, he delivered with a shot down the fairway and celebrated with a spry leg-kick that thrilled the patrons.
Nicklaus followed, introduced by chairman Fred Ridley, who regaled the crowd of Nicklaus' unprecedented major and Masters success -- his 18 majors and six green jackets are the benchmark for any of the active golfers chasing greatness. After a joke for the patrons, Nicklaus took a swing that was met with applause from others and a dismissive wave from the man himself. You didn't need to see where the two shots landed to know who felt better about the drive.
And with that, the 2019 Masters is officially underway.
