Masters 2019 odds: Jordan Spieth is the early favorite for Augusta National

The 2018 major championship season is in the books, and we have nearly 250 days to go until the first major of 2019. It's never too early, though, to start thinking about who's going to make history at Augusta National in April 2019.

Four straight first-time major winners have taken home green jackets, and one of them (the 2015 winner) is your early favorite. Jordan Spieth, despite a down 2018 season (for him) is the 10-1 favorite to win next year's first major. He has finished in the top 11 every time he has played that tournament.

Just behind Spieth, according to GolfOdds.com, is a trio that includes Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas at 12-1. Johnson has three straight top 10s at Augusta, but Tiger doesn't have one since 2013 and Thomas doesn't have any in three appearances.

Here's a look at the top 25 favorites.

Jordan Spieth: 10-1



Dustin Johnson: 12-1



Tiger Woods: 12-1



Justin Thomas: 12-1



Rory McIlroy: 14-1



Brooks Koepka: 14-1



Justin Rose: 16-1



Jon Rahm: 16-1



Rickie Fowler: 16-1



Jason Day: 20-1



Bubba Watson: 25-1



Patrick Reed: 30-1



Tommy Fleetwood: 30-1



Francesco Molinari: 30-1



Paul Casey: 30-1



Hideki Matsuyama: 30-1



Phil Mickelson: 40-1



Henrik Stenson: 40-1



Tony Finau: 40-1



Adam Scott: 40-1



Sergio Garcia: 50-1



Matt Kuchar: 50-1



Marc Leishman: 50-1



Alex Noren: 60-1



Xander Schauffele: 60-1



Joaquin Niemann: 60-1



Patrick Cantlay: 60-1



Bryson DeChambeau: 60-1



Louis Oosthuizen: 60-1



I love DeChambeau at that number, and I also like a couple of guys who are even lower like Thomas Pieters (80-1), Cameron Smith (80-1), Aaron Wise (100-1), Ben An (125-1) and Thorbjorn Olesen (150-1).

There's so much time between now and the start of next year's Masters that anything could happen. Heck, somebody who's still in college could feasibly become one of the favorites over the next six months.

Niemann is a great example. This time last year he was an amateur who hadn't even qualified for Augusta (though he did end up playing with am status). Now he has better odds than Thomas Pieters, Brandt Snedeker and Zach Johnson.