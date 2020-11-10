The November Masters we are thankfully getting this week is actually going to look a lot like every other year's April Masters. It won't be cold, but there will be loads of rain to dodge throughout the four-day tournament as showers are expected from Thursday through Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Sitting outside in Augusta as I'm typing this, it could not be prettier. Temperatures have been perfect all week -- even better than some Aprils when I've been here -- but the rain is unfortunately coming, which could affect how the course plays and which golfers thrive.

Rain is expected each of the next five days and could especially disrupt play on Thursday and Saturday.

There are a handful of different problems that rain might pose. The first is that a fairly soft course stands to get even softer if and when it pours. This will help the longest golfers in the field to an even bigger advantage as the week wears on. The second problem is that, due to limited daylight, inclement weather could bump the end of this tournament.

It does seem that Augusta is both expecting and preparing for precipitation later in the week.

"It looks like some of the greens have a little bit of that kind of browning where it's starting to firm up already," said 2015 champion Jordan Spieth. "Maybe just preparing for potentially some water coming in Wednesday and Thursday. But I haven't seen that kind of color on these greens other than 2014 and 2016, I want to say, the two years where it played really firm. That certainly makes a big difference on how precise you have to be in not only the ball flight that you use as far as the curve on it, but how high you hit it too."

There are other things they obviously cannot control, though. And this is problem No. 3.

"If it's wet -- obviously we're prepared and we've played in tough conditions -- but a golf course that requires precision like this one does, especially hitting into the greens, if there's mud on the ball, this is very, very difficult because you lose control of the ball flight," said 2013 champion Adam Scott. "And when you have very small targets at times to hit into, and you don't know where the ball may go, it's very hard."

The last issue is that the grass at Augusta National is a bit thicker than normal this year, according to Spieth. It will be interesting to see how rain affects this. How it changes a turf that's already a bit different than what players are used to.

Hopefully the weather will bypass Augusta National, but if it doesn't, look for a bomber who hits great recovery shots around the greens and gets good breaks with both his tee time and what the course does to his golf ball. Sounds a lot like Jon Rahm's first major championship win to me.

