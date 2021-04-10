Billy Horschel didn't have the best round on Saturday at Augusta National, but the theme of his day was making the most of the hand he was dealt. Teeing off early in the day with two-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, Horschel got off to a rough start with two bogeys in his first five holes, grinding his way to a 38 going out before finally picking up his first birdie of the day at No. 10.

Horschel was talking to himself and his ball, trying to will it to better bounces and overall things just weren't clicking. When he landed in the shallow water short of the green on No. 13, Horschel shed his shoes and rolled up his pants to take on the challenge of a water save. A few steps down the bank, and the barefooted Horschel took a big spill to his backside, popping up quickly to check the stains on his white pants with the help of Mickelson, who was nearby to watch the aquatic attempt.

To his credit, Horschel not only gave a slight chuckle at the fall but followed through with a true water save. He chipped it out of the creek and onto the green for his third shot and then proceeded to two-putt for par. Maybe the whole experience gave him a little bit of juice because he went on to birdie both No. 15 and No. 16 coming in, though he did bogey No. 14 immediately following the whole ordeal.