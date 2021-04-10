Corey Conners has started his third round on absolute fire at the 2021 Masters, carding a birdie or better on four of his first seven holes and soaring up the leaderboard to join the pack of contenders chasing 36-hole leader Justin Rose. That "or better" was one of the best highlights we'll see all day, as Conners took aim at the par-3 6th and fired an arrow into the cup for a hole-in-one.

Conners' ace is the second of the 2021 Masters, joining Tommy Fleetwood's hole-in-one from No. 16 on Thursday. While having multiple hole-in-ones in a single tournament is not rare -- both Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau recorded aces in 2019 and there were three in 2016 -- what is less common is seeing a 1 on the card at the sixth hole.

Playing at 184 yards on Saturday, No. 6 has seen just five hole-in-ones in Masters history prior to Conners' ace. In fact, no one has made a hole-in-one on No. 6 since Jamie Donaldson in 2013.

The hole-in-one helped Conners leap up the leaderboard, and he was able to cement his spot at the top with a birdie at the par-4 7th. It shouldn't be a huge surprise to see Conners in contention considering he made the cut in 2019 and finished T10 in 2020. The one-time winner on the PGA Tour (2019 Texas Open) has yet to add another top-10 major finish to his profile and is seeking to do so here at Augusta National.