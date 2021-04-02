Dustin Johnson's 2020 Masters performance may only be surpassed by the meal he's put together for the 2021 champions dinner. Next Tuesday, D.J. will host all the former champions who can be in attendance at Augusta National Golf Club in what has become an annual reunion for those who have slipped on the green jacket.

The champion's menu choices have in recent years become of great interest to both the golf public as well as the media, and Johnson has been coy for the last few months about what would be included in his feast. On Thursday, his choices were finally revealed.

Appetizers: Pigs in a blanket and lobster & corn fritters

First course: House salad or Caesar salad

Family-style sides: Mashed potatoes and spring vegetables

Main course: Filet mignon and miso-marinated sea bass

Dessert: Peach cobbler and apple pie with vanilla ice cream

Basic and straightforward but also delicious. It's very different from the monkey gland sauce Charl Schwartzel once served or the cottage pies Danny Willett served in 2017.

Both of those golfers will join a cast of others, including Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Jack Nicklaus, Sergio Garcia, Vijay Singh, Freddie Couples and Phil Mickelson for the festivities. Johnson said recently that though he's only had five months to celebrate his win and rock the green jacket, he's still grateful for the truncated time as Masters champion.

"I do not feel short-changed. It wouldn't bother me if I only had it for a day. It would be OK. I've got one, and five months, a year, one month, a day, it doesn't really make a difference to me," he said. "Probably the coolest thing was when I went back up to Augusta [earlier in 2021] and got to wear my jacket when I was on property."

He'll get to do so again next week as he arrives to the tournament (and the dinner) as the reigning champ. The only disappointment here is that D.J. is not following up on his declaration from last Masters and serving pimiento cheese or egg salad on Tuesday night.

"I don't know if it's really a tradition, but my favorite thing about the Masters is the sandwiches," said Johnson in November. "All of them."

Filet mignon and lobster and corn fritters will do in their stead.