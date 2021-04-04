Jon Rahm may have a little extra motivation for the 2021 Masters this week after he and his wife, Kelley, announced the birth of their first child on Sunday. Kepa Cahill Rahm, a boy, was born Saturday morning, according to an Instagram post from Rahm featuring the trio.

"Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!" Rahm wrote. The proud father added that Kepa "is in great health" and said that he is a "big boy from the Basque Country."

The significant personal milestone for Rahm also has some implications for the field at Augusta National Golf Club. The 26-year-old Spaniard had said in February that he would leave the Masters early, if necessary, to be there for his son's birth.

Rahm has registered three straight top-10 finishes at Augusta National and is still looking for his first victory in a major. He's registered five top-10 finishes overall in major tournaments but has been most consistent at the Masters.

Rahm held 11-1 odds to win the Masters as of Sunday, according to William Hill Sportsbook. Only Bryson DeChambeau (9-1) and Dustin Johnson (8-1) enjoy better odds. Justin Thomas was also at 11-1.

Five years ago, Danny Willett went on to win the Masters just days after the the birth of his son. Like Rahm, Willett planned to leave Augusta if his wife went into labor while he was competing in the major.