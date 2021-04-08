AUGUSTA, Ga. -- A bad start briefly got worse for Rory McIlroy in Round 1 of the 2021 Masters when he an iron shot ricocheted off his own father to the right of the 7th green. Even though there are not a significant number of of patrons in attendance this year, it seemed like a completely improbable (and potentially metaphorical) moment on Thursday morning at Augusta National.

McIlroy was partially stuck behind a tree on No. 7 and tried to hook his second onto the top-shelf green; however, he flared it a bit and yelled, "Fore!" on the incoming iron shot. Everyone turned and ducked for cover, but it the ball hit his father, Gerry, in the back of the leg.

Gerry was unharmed physically and immediately laughed the entire thing off. He looked at a group of onlookers, myself included, and mimicked a golf glove and a Sharpie.

"I should ask for an autograph," Gerry joked. Everyone howled, and he kept laughing about it as his son finished off the hole.

Rory, however, was not all that fine. He went on to make bogey on No. 7, one of four in his first nine. He went out in 39 and fell six back of the lead (at the time he made the turn) as he continues to search for the career grand slam.

Despite six top-10 finishes in his last seven appearances, McIlroy has yet to capture the only major championship he lacks.