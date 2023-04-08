AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Fifty-four golfers made the cut at this 87th Masters. Only two have a chance to win it.

Brooks Koepka (-13) and Jon Rahm (-9) are the only golfers in the tournament better than 6 under entering play Sunday. They'll have 30 holes over which to wage one of the most anticipated brawls at a major championship over the last several years.

Koepka has been nearly flawless so far this week. He made one bogey in the first round and hasn't posted a miscue since. He started Saturday's third round with a two-stroke lead and proceeded to extend it to four over the next two hours of play despite making just one birdie.

The four-time major champion looks not only intent on winning a fifth but making it seem like an inevitability.

Rahm has been nowhere near as flawless as Koepka -- he has four bogeys and a double this week -- but he is also easily within striking distance at just four back. He also has the advantage at the par-4 7th hole when play was blown dead Saturday at 3:15 p.m. ET. Once action resumes Sunday morning, Koepka will have 11 feet for par, while Rahm has a 9-footer for birdie.

The lead could be cut to two with 29 holes to go.

This week -- and in some ways, this last year -- has been building to a skirmish between two of the best players of this (and possibly any) generation. The PGA Tour-LIV Golf storyline is obvious, but Sunday's duel is about far more than whose league has the most recent major champion.

Koepka has his eyes on a fifth major championship and three-quarters of the career grand slam. Only 19 golfers have ever won five majors and only 12 have done so since World War II. There is some real history at stake on Sunday for the oft-ailing Koepka.

"The whole goal is to win the grand slam," said Koepka this week. "I feel like all the greats have won here, and they have all won British Opens as well. Look, I guess it's one more box for me to tick to truly feel like I've done what I should have accomplished in this game."

There is a personal expectation from both men that is rare in professional golf. Not only do both Koepka and Rahm anticipate being three-, four- or five-time major champions, they believe it's going to happen.

A green jacket would put Rahm in some exclusive company, too. Only 17 golfers have ever won a Masters and U.S. Open. He would have both by age 28, which would be a more proper representation of the fact that he has been the best player in the world over the last seven years.

It's rare a two-horse race like this unfolds at majors championships. So often there are five, six, seven or more golfers who could win a tournament going into the final day. That's compelling, of course, because the viewer feels as if anything could happen.

With respect to amateur Sam Bennett (-6) as well as Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland (-5), anything can't happen Sunday. Not with the margin Koepka and Rahm have built on the field. Not with two grand champions so far out in front.

It's even more rare that both golfers involved in a head-to-head final battle are such tremendous winners. The 2016 Open Championship obviously comes to mind. One eventual six-time champion (Phil Mickelson) and one of the best ball-strikers of his generation (Henrik Stenson), the latter of whom went on to win, duked it out at Royal Troon. They finished 11 clear of the rest of the field.

Koepka and Rahm likely won't reach those heights, but it's possible they could.

Regardless of the final scores, what we will get Sunday at Augusta National is a rarity in golf and a much anticipated ending to what has been a strange week full of myriad delays, stars exiting stage left and even a handful of pine trees toppling ear the 17th tee box.

What we will get is a pair of stubborn, prideful superstars battling one another, Augusta National and themselves for 30 straight holes on a Sunday. Two of the thickest, most powerful men in the game -- both of whom have a stature that belies their delicate hands and will likely one day be among the most historical figures in the sport -- clashing at the place where history matters most.

So, while a bizarre few days have been difficult to internalize and comprehend, the end result is all we could want: Koepka vs. Rahm, two titans with a combined five majors, each looking to add another of those little green Wikipedia boxes that look so small but mean so much.

On the first tee Saturday afternoon when Koepka and Rahm clasped their massive right hands together signifying sportsmanship as the final group in Round 3 was nearly underway, the message sent was clear. This week and this tournament will only be decided when one of them -- and nobody else -- decides to let go. The other man will then be free to put those hands through the sleeves of a famous jacket.