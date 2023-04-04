Momentum mattered at last year's Masters Tournament ,as Scottie Scheffler won the week prior before going on to claim the green jacket. Approaching the 2023 Masters, Brooks Koepka and Corey Conners are coming off wins a week ago, while Sam Burns and Taylor Moore also enter the Masters 2023 off victories. All four and the rest of the 2023 Masters field will try to dethrone Scheffler when play tees off from Augusta National. The first 2023 Masters tee times are early Thursday morning.

The latest 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook have Scheffler out in front at 13-2, followed by Rory McIlroy (15-2) and Jon Rahm (8-1). Potential 2023 Masters sleepers include Burns (25-1) and Koepka (30-1), while Moore is an extreme longshot at 250-1. Before locking in any 2023 Masters picks or golf predictions, you need to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, considering his recent track record.

McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour. He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. McDonald is up almost 17 units this season, meaning a haul of nearly $1,700 for $100 bettors. He is having a profitable season in both outright picks and head-to-head matchups.

McDonald nailed the Farmers Insurance Open, backing Homa (25-1) as his top choice. He hit another 25-1 shot at the Houston Open, taking Tony Finau to win, and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outrights, including a monster 250-1 payout on Hudson Swafford at The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.

Top 2023 Masters expert picks

One stunning prediction from McDonald: He is fading Viktor Hovland, even though the Norwegian recently tied for third at the Players Championship. Hovland is No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking and coming off two top-10 finishes in his last three starts, including a third-place finish at the Players Championship. He's one of the world's best ball-strikers, and that lends itself well to Augusta, but his short game is a significant liability on one of the most nuanced golf courses in the world.

Hovland ranks 166th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around-the-green (-.266) and has ranked well outside the top 100 in that category the last three seasons. With Hovland giving away shots to the field around the green, he's failed to finish inside the top 20 in each of his three starts at the Masters. He's only had one top-10 in 12 career starts at major championships. See who else to fade here.

On the other hand, McDonald says "Scottie Scheffler should have a legitimate claim to another green jacket." The 26-year-old has been in excellent form since well before last year's victory, as he has recorded six victories since February 2022, including two this season.

Scheffler reached the semifinals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in his last outing and won two of his four starts prior to that event, repeating as champion of the Phoenix Open in February before posting a five-stroke victory in the Players Championship. Ranked No. 1 in the world, he leads the PGA Tour in numerous categories and ranks second in scoring average and total strokes gained. See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Masters picks, bets

2023 Masters odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +650

Rory McIlroy +750

Jon Rahm +800

Cameron Smith +1400

Jordan Spieth +1400

Justin Thomas +1500

Will Zalatoris +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Sam Burns +2500

Jason Day +2500

Tony Finau +2800

Sungjae Im +2800

Dustin Johnson +2800

Viktor Hovland +2800

Cameron Young +3000

Brooks Koepka +3000

Joohyung (Tom) Kim +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Tiger Woods +6000

Tommy Fleetwood +6000

Bryson DeChambeau +6500

Justin Rose +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Louis Oosthuizen +7500

Patrick Reed +8000

Russell Henley +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Abraham Ancer +8500

Talor Gooch +9000

Si-Woo Kim +9000

Mito Pereira +9000

Adam Scott +10000

Bubba Watson +10000

Chris Kirk +12500

Min Woo Lee +12500

Billy Horschel +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Scott Stallings +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

K H Lee +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Harold Varner +15000

Brian Harman +15000

Kevin Na +15000

Alex Noren +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Harris English +17500

Cameron Champ +17500

Thomas Pieters +17500

Charl Schwartzel +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000

Phil Mickelson +20000

Kevin Kisner +20000

Danny Willett +22500

Adrian Meronk +22500

J T Poston +22500

Mackenzie Hughes +25000

Taylor Moore +25000

Francesco Molinari +25000

Adam Svensson +30000

Zach Johnson +35000

Kazuki Higa +50000

Fred Couples +100000

Bernhard Langer +100000

Vijay Singh +150000

Mike Weir +150000

Larry Mize +250000

Jose Maria Olazabal +250000

Sandy Lyle +500000