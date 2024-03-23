Rory McIlroy will try to become the sixth golfer in history to win the career grand slam when the 2024 Masters begins on Thursday, April 11. McIlroy missed the cut last season after shooting a 5-over 77 in the second round, his highest single-round score since the third round of the 2016 Masters. Jon Rahm won the green jacket when he shot 3-under in the final round, getting past Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. Rahm will try to become the first back-to-back winner at Augusta National since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002 when the Masters 2024 tees off.
McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are the 17-2 co-favorites in the 2024 Masters odds, while Rahm is 19-2 on the PGA odds board. Should you back any of the favorites with your 2024 Masters predictions? Before locking in any 2024 Masters picks or golf predictions, you need to see what proven golf betting expert Patrick McDonald has to say, considering his recent track record.
McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open.
Now, McDonald has focused his attention on the 2024 Masters field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can see only see them at SportsLine.
Top 2024 Masters expert picks
One stunning prediction from McDonald: He is high on Sam Burns, even though he is a 55-1 longshot. Burns has established himself as one of the top players on the PGA Tour since he joined in 2019 following a successful collegiate career at LSU. He won three times during the 2021-22 season, taking home titles at the Valspar Championship, Sanderson Farms Championship and Charles Schwab Challenge.
Burns made his Ryder Cup debut in 2023 after representing America in the 2022 Presidents Cup, so he has continued to progress in his career. The next step for Burns will be winning a major championship, as he has not finished better than 20th in a major so far in his career. However, he cracked the top 30 at the Masters last year, and McDonald expects him to make a run at a green jacket at Augusta National.
"Burns has made significant strides off the tee blending his distance with new-found accuracy," McDonald told SportsLine. "Also reliable on the greens, his chances to win the Masters will stem from whether his iron play is good enough across 72 holes." See who else to back here.
How to make 2024 Masters picks, bets
McDonald is also jumping on an underdog who's had plenty of success at Augusta National but is still listed at nearly 100-1 to win it all. You can only see his 2024 Masters picks at SportsLine.
So, which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 Masters, and which proven golfer in the Masters 2024 field could bring a monster payday of almost 100-1? Check out the odds below then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top picks for the Masters 2024, all from the expert who has been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season and find out.
2024 Masters odds, field
See full 2024 Masters picks at SportsLine
Rory McIlroy +850
Scottie Scheffler +850
Jon Rahm +1100
Viktor Hovland +1500
Jordan Spieth +1900
Brooks Koepka +2100
Patrick Cantlay +2100
Cameron Smith +2400
Will Zalatoris +2400
Ludvig Aberg +2400
Justin Thomas +2800
Xander Schauffele +2800
Collin Morikawa +3100
Joaquin Niemann +3100
Hideki Matsuyama +3400
Bryson DeChambeau +3600
Dustin Johnson +3600
Cameron Young +4400
Jason Day +4400
Tony Finau +4400
Max Homa +4400
Tommy Fleetwood +4800
Min Woo Lee +5000
Sam Burns +5500
Matt Fitzpatrick +5500
Sahith Theegala +5500
Wyndham Clark +5500
Shane Lowry +6000
Sung-Jae Im +6500
Tom Kim +7500
Tyrrell Hatton +7500
Patrick Reed +8500
Rickie Fowler +8500
Justin Rose +9000
Corey Conners +9000
Adam Scott +9000
Brian Harman +12000
Tiger Woods +12000
Russell Henley +12000
Jake Knapp +12000
Nicolai Hojgaard +13000
Keegan Bradley +16000
Phil Mickelson +16000
Si Woo Kim +16000
J.T. Poston +16000
Sergio Garcia +16000
Ryan Fox +16000
Thorbjorn Olesen +16000
Eric Cole +16000
Matthieu Pavon +16000
Erik van Rooyen +16000
Gary Woodland +19000
Chris Kirk +19000
Nick Dunlap +19000
Cameron Davis +19000
Adrian Meronk +19000
Sepp Straka +19000
Nick Taylor +19000
Emiliano Grillo +19000
Luke List +21000
Adam Hadwin +21000
Harris English +24000
Charl Schwartzel +28000
Bubba Watson +28000
Kurt Kitayama +28000
Danny Willett +28000
Ryo Hisatsune +28000
Denny McCarthy +28000
Lee Hodges +35000
Taylor Moore +43000
Adam Schenk +43000
Lucas Glover +43000
Grayson Murray +55000
Christo Lamprecht +55000
Santiago De La Fuente +65000
Neal Shipley +65000
Stewart Hagestad +85000
Jasper Stubbs +85000
Zach Johnson +100000