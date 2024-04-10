AUGUSTA, Ga. -- No matter who enters through the gates of Augusta National Golf Club, the course always serves as a reprieve. For patrons, that might mean leaving the humdrum of office life to spend a few spring days outdoors. For the golf world in general -- at least for the last few years -- it means an escape from the constant bickering between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf leagues. For players, it means an interruption from the rhythm of tour life and an entry (or reentry) into a unique world.

The attention to detail at Augusta National is legendary. Scottie Scheffler recently shared how he was once having lunch here and noticed that ketchup bottles had the sticker cut to make them easier to open. Cameron Young noted that the course architects take into consideration features one would never even consider.

"On [the 8th hole], on the sides of the green, they flatten the first foot of fringe so you can't use the opposite sides if you're short-sided," he explained. "There's some little stuff like that which is unbelievable that they do."

There is a curiosity, though, about what delights players, what brings them joy when arriving at Augusta National. Even the guys who have been attending for years can note items that shift past the familiarity that settles over us when we have been doing the same thing for a long time.

Viktor Hovland has not played Augusta National as much as some players he'll compete against, but he still had a prompt answer.

"You just feel the atmosphere or the history in the walls," Hovland said. "It's like, as soon as you enter the property, it's like a spiritual experience. You just feel the emotions and you feel like you're ... at a different place and you remember all the other Masters championships that have been played here before.

"You remember the highlights. Yeah, it's just cool to be a part of that, so there's just a lot of gratitude and just excitement to get the tournament going and hopefully put your name in that list as well. So, just super exciting to be here."

Rory McIlroy, who has spent four months of his life at Augusta National, echoed the sentiment.

"I just drove in probably 30 minutes ago, and yeah, I think you have to sort of treat this week with the 'if I cast my mind back to 18-year-old Rory and I'm driving down Magnolia Lane for the first time, how would I feel?' And I think it's just always trying to go back to being grateful and feeling incredibly lucky that you can be a part of this tournament and you get to compete in it every year.

"Thankfully, I've improved a bit since my first start here, and I feel like I've got all the tools to do well this week. But again, to bring those tools out, I think one of the most important things is to enjoy it and smell the -- I guess not the roses, the azaleas along the way."

Masters champions Jordan Spieth (2015) and Scottie Scheffler (2022) went bigger picture with their responses. While they share a champion's locker room and a claim to wear a jacket when they're on property, their appreciation is less about the details behind the scenes and more about what happens on the main stage.

"I think about getting to hit the shots," Spieth said. "I think just the pure golf of it, the being able to practice and you can only have one person with you on the facilities and nobody -- only your caddie with you on the course -- you can only have one extra person on the facilities. So, that experience, it's kind of -- it's quiet, it's peaceful, even though there's a crowd behind. It's different.

"Here specifically, it's having fun hitting the shots on the course, playing around with the crowd. You can hit some cooler shoots shots here, play some slopes that ... you don't try to be an entertainer as much in your practice rounds at other tournaments. It's fun to be an entertainer here in a practice round. I think maybe that's kind of the biggest difference here."

Scheffler, who joined the Spieth at the champion's dinner for the first time a year ago, echoed his peer's sentiments.

"Playing the golf course, I think, is a tremendous amount of fun," Scheffler said. "The driving range here is a ton of fun to be around and practice. You can hit all kinds of shots. To me, it's just a special place; it's kind of the mecca for us growing up here in the States and being Americans. I think this is the tournament that we all look [forward to playing].

"To be here on property every year is extremely special. And, I mean, it seems like it all stands out. Everything is done so well here. But mostly, for me, it's the golf course and the practice facilities and just getting to come out here and compete. And the crowds always are wonderful, and it's just a joy to play this tournament."

"Joy" is not a word that has been frequently used describe golf of late, but it does define the golf at Augusta National. And it's what makes the Masters so special.