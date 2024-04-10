Droughts are meant to be ended -- just like streaks are meant to be broken -- but that doesn't mean there is anything easy about snapping them. There are some in sport that will never be touched like Tiger Woods' 142 consecutive made cuts on the PGA Tour or Cal Ripken Jr.'s 2,632 consecutive games played in the MLB. There are some that are more obtainable, and then there are some that fall in the middle of the extremes.

It has been 45 years since a debutant has won the Masters. Fuzzy Zoeller broke through in his first stroll around Augusta National Golf Club in 1979 to become only the third and latest first-timer to slip on the green jacket. He joined Horton Smith, who won the first Masters (technicality) and Gene Sarazen, who in 1935 became the first of five men to complete the career grand slam with his victory.

On average, it takes winners a shade over six starts at the Masters to find Butler Cabin come Sunday evening, but this year's freshman class at Augusta National looks to be different. It may possess the greatest likelihood to do no what no one has done in four-plus decades: Win in start No. 1.

Debutants in the 2024 Masters field

Player Best major result Wyndham Clark WIN Denny McCarthy T7 Austin Eckroat T10 Eric Cole T15 Grayson Murray T22 Nicolai Højgaard T23 Adam Schenk T24 Matthieu Pavon T25 Stephan Jaeger T34 Lee Hodges T55 Akshay Bhatia T57 Christo Lamprecht (a) T74 Jake Knapp MC Nick Dunlap MC Peter Malnati MC Ludvig Åberg N/A Ryo Hisatsune N/A Santiago de la Fuente (a) N/A Neal Shipley (a) N/A Jasper Stubbs (a) N/A



This group has two things going in its favor. The first is sheer numbers: There are 20 players debuting, including amateurs like Neal Shipley and Jasper Stubbs. Nick Dunlap, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, would have been a part of this subsection, but he decided to turn professional following his win at The American Express in January. Let us not forget it was just last year that the U.S. Amateur champion, Sam Bennett, played alongside Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm over the weekend.

Dunlap instead stands next to his fellow winners on the PGA Tour this season: Grayson Murray, Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Austin Eckroat, Peter Malnati, Stephan Jaeger, and the final man in the field, Akshay Bhatia, who won last week's Texas Open. This lot has done a whole lot of, well, winning.

So, we've got winners -- plenty of them -- but we also have stars. Reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark has won three times over the last 11 months, including most recently at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. If not for a certain player named Scottie Scheffler, there's a not-too-distant alternative universe where Clark has wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship, too.

"No one thought I could win the U.S. Open being the first time in contention, so I think things are meant, you know, records or curses or whatever ... are meant to be broken. And if it's not me this week, it could be Ludvig or someone else that does it," Clark said. "I think the guys that are playing professional golf now have gotten so good, and I don't think we really listen and think of those things. We just see the golf ball and put it where we want to put it and wherever, you know, the ball ends up, we go and hit it again and try to win a golf tournament regardless of where we're at."

The world No. 4 will have played in all three major championships, a Tour Championship and a Ryder Cup before sticking a peg in the ground on the first tee at Augusta National in competition. That Ryder Cup debut of his, well, he shared that with a couple other Masters first-timers in Ludvig Åberg and Nicolai Højgaard.

For Højgaard, this experience paid off almost immediately in the form of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. For Åberg, a similar payoff came to fruition in the form of a record-setting triumph at the RSM Classic to end the PGA Tour's fall season. While Højgaard has cooled ever so slightly since his runner-up performance to Pavon at Torrey Pines, his Scandinavian brethren has only gotten hotter.

Åberg enters this week's Masters -- his first major championship, mind you -- as the ninth-ranked player in the world. He is the highest-ranked player to make his major debut since Patrick Reed, then the world No. 23, did so at the 2014 Masters.

In a professional golf landscape where the Official World Golf Rankings are frequently disputed, what is indisputable is this kid's game. He has the lowest odds ever for a debutant to win in his first major championship, and while he may be lacking the experience, his team is not.

"Joe [Skovron's] been around here for however long he's been here for," Åberg said. "And he's seen the place, and he's been a very valuable tool for me. And he's helped me a ton with not only once we got here but also certain shots that you can work on when you're home, make sure that you come prepared for certain things that might show up during the tournament round. He's seen it all, and I trust him with everything I have."

This marks the second straight year Skovron will be on the bag for a Masters rookie as he shepherded Tom Kim to a top-20 finish during Kim's first attempt in 2023. Before his time with Kim, Skovron was known for carrying the clubs of Rickie Fowler -- a man who has had plenty of success at Augusta National including a runner-up finish in 2018.

Low debutants in last 10 Masters

Year Player(s) Position Score 2023 Sahith Theegala

9 -5 2022

Min Woo Lee

T14 +2

2021 Will Zalatoris 2nd -9 2020 Sungjae Im T2 -15 2019 Justin Harding T12 -8 2018 Tony Finau T10 -7 2017 Thomas Pieters T4 -5 2016 Daniel Berger

T10 +1 2015 Bernd Wiesberger T22 -2 2014 Jordan Spieth, Jonas Blixt T2 -5



Finishing runner-up has become more commonplace for first-timers over the last decade. Will Zalatoris put a real charge into the tournament in 2021 and fell just short of Hideki Matsuyama one year after Sungjae Im finished a distant runner-up to Dustin Johnson in the November Masters. Ten years ago, it was Jordan Spieth and Jonas Blixt finishing behind only Bubba Watson.

Spieth has experienced all the emotions at the Masters since his first -- jubilation from his historic 2015 victory to heartbreak from his 2016 collapse. He isn't alone as every player in the field has a ghost of Masters past waiting to poke out at them somewhere around Augusta National. Some appear at Amen Corner, like No. 12, in Spieth's case. Others come on the par-5 15th for a past champion like Sergio Garcia.

They come for everyone; well, everyone except the first-timers.