Some historic longshots have come through with major victories over the last few years, however, the Masters hasn't been one of those tournaments. The last four Masters have been won by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler (twice), and all three are considered among the best golfers in the world. All three are competing in the 2026 Masters field as well, with the Masters 2026 teeing off on Thursday, April 9, from Augusta National Golf Club. Is this the year a longshot breaks through, or should you stick to one of the golfers toward the top of the latest 2026 Masters odds?

Scheffler is the +550 favorite to win the 2026 Masters, followed by Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) , Rahm (+1000) and McIlroy (+1300). The 26-year-old Ludvig Aberg (+1700) is competing in his third Masters, and he's finished second and seventh in his prior two, and could be a candidate to break through at the Masters 2026. Before making any 2026 Masters picks, you need to see the 2026 Masters predictions from golf expert David Bearman.

Bearman joins SportsLine after serving as ESPN's golf researcher from 2008-11 and as the Deputy Editor of ESPN Chalk from 2019-23, where he authored the weekly golf betting column for that site. This year, he has cashed 28 placement golf betting picks (top 5/10/20) in the first 11 tournaments and hit Cam Young outright at The Players Championship.

Now, Bearman has focused on the 2026 Masters field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 Masters expert picks

One of Bearman's 2026 Masters predictions: He's fading Rory McIlroy (+1300), avoiding him in outright and head-to-head picks. McIlroy finally won his first Masters last year, capturing the Masters in his 16th attempt and earning his green jacket. However, you can't ignore those previous 15 tournaments where he failed to win, and finished 20th or worse seven times. Also, McIlroy isn't at full health, which concerns Bearman.

"Fading Rory McIlroy is not an easy thing to do," Bearman told SportsLine "We are talking about the defending champion with eight top-10s and many narrow misses here. But a few things are working against him here. First off, he withdrew while tied for ninth place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational three weeks ago with a back injury. Yes, he returned for The Players Championship, but finished T-46 and never had a round under par." See who Bearman is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

Bearman has revealed his best bets, and his top outright pick is a surprising longshot around 60-1 who missed eight cuts last year. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 Masters, and which overlooked golfer should you target? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see David Bearman's top picks for the 2026 Masters, all from the expert who has cashed 28 placement picks in the first 11 tournaments of the year.

2026 Masters odds, field

See Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1300

Xander Schauffele +1500

Ludvig Åberg +1700

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

Robert MacIntyre +2700

Justin Rose +3000

Min Woo Lee +3000

Patrick Reed +3500

Collin Morikawa +3500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Brooks Koepka +4500

Chris Gotterup +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Nicolai Højgaard +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Shane Lowry +7000

Patrick Cantlay +7000

Justin Thomas +7000

Adam Scott +7500

Jason Day +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Tyrrell Hatton +8000

Corey Conners +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Sam Burns +10000

Harris English +10000

Rasmus Højgaard +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Marco Penge +10000

Sungjae Im +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Daniel Berger +17500

Ben Griffin +17500

Alex Noren +17500

Ryan Gerard +17500

Sam Stevens +20000

Keegan Bradley +20000

Harry Hall +20000

Aldrich Potgieter +20000

Kristoffer Reitan +22500

Max Homa +22500

Ryan Fox +25000

Casey Jarvis +25000

Aaron Rai +25000

Wyndham Clark +25000

Brian Harman +25000

Sergio Garcia +30000

Dustin Johnson +30000

Nicolas Echavarria +30000

Carlos Ortiz +30000

Michael Kim +30000

Max Greyserman +40000

Nick Taylor +40000

Haotong Li +40000

Matt McCarty +40000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +40000

Andrew Novak +40000

Tom McKibbin +40000

Sami Valimaki +50000

Michael Brennan +50000

John Keefer +50000

Bubba Watson +75000

Charl Schwartzel +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Davis Riley +100000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Brandon Holtz +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Jackson Herrington +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Mike Weir +100000