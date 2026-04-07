Masters 2026 odds, picks, predictions, favorites: Expert fading Rory McIlroy at Augusta National
SportsLine golf expert David Bearman just locked in his predictions for the 2026 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club with Tiger Woods (personal) not in the field
The first major of the year tees off on Thursday with the 2026 Masters at iconic Augusta National Golf Club. The 2026 Masters field is filled with golf's biggest names, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson Dechambeau and Brooks Koepka. Scheffler has won at least one major in three of the last four years, including winning two last year, and he's a two-time Masters winner entering the Masters 2026. It's no surprise Scheffler is the favorite in the latest 2026 Masters odds at +500, but is there value in him at that price to include in 2026 Masters bets?
Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau follow at +1000 in the odds. McIlroy is listed at +1300 to win his second straight Masters, which tees off around 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 9, with Tiger Woods out this year for personal reason. Before making any 2026 Masters picks, you need to see the 2026 Masters predictions from golf expert David Bearman.
Bearman joins SportsLine after serving as ESPN's golf researcher from 2008-11 and as the Deputy Editor of ESPN Chalk from 2019-23, where he authored the weekly golf betting column for that site. This year, he has cashed 28 placement picks (top 5/10/20) in the first 11 tournaments and hit Cam Young outright at The Players Championship.
Now, Bearman has focused on the 2026 Masters field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 Masters expert picks
One of Bearman's 2026 Masters predictions: He's fading Rory McIlroy (+1300), avoiding him in outright and head-to-head picks. McIlroy is coming off his elusive Masters victory last year, however, that victory was preceded by 15 Masters without a title. The 29-time PGA Tour winner had stumbled late at Augusta National throughout his career at opportunities to capture the green jacket, and one victory at the course doesn't change that history.
His name recognition always makes him one of the top betting favorites, and as the defending champion, this year is certainly no exception. But the 36-year-old is winless with only one top-10 finish in four tournaments this season. He's winless in 14 total tournaments since his Masters victory, and Bearman doesn't think McIlroy will have a strong showing at the Masters 2026. See who Bearman is backing at SportsLine.
How to make 2026 Masters picks
Bearman has revealed his best bets, and his top outright pick is a surprising longshot around 60-1 who missed eight cuts last year. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 Masters, and which overlooked golfer should you target? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see David Bearman's top picks for the 2026 Masters, all from the expert who has cashed 28 placement picks in the first 11 tournaments of the year.
2026 Masters odds, field
See Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +500
Bryson DeChambeau +1000
Jon Rahm +1000
Rory McIlroy +1300
Xander Schauffele +1500
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800
Ludvig Åberg +1800
Cameron Young +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2700
Justin Rose +2700
Robert MacIntyre +3000
Min Woo Lee +3300
Collin Morikawa +3500
Patrick Reed +4000
Brooks Koepka +4000
Chris Gotterup +4500
Russell Henley +4500
Si Woo Kim +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Viktor Hovland +5000
Shane Lowry +6000
Nicolai Højgaard +6000
Jake Knapp +6500
Justin Thomas +6500
Akshay Bhatia +6500
Maverick McNealy +6500
Adam Scott +7000
J.J. Spaun +7000
Patrick Cantlay +7000
Sepp Straka +8000
Tyrrell Hatton +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Jason Day +8000
Sungjae Im +10000
Sam Burns +10000
Harris English +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Marco Penge +10000
Daniel Berger +12500
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Rasmus Højgaard +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Keegan Bradley +15000
Aaron Rai +15000
Alex Noren +15000
Ryan Gerard +15000
Sam Stevens +17500
Harry Hall +17500
Wyndham Clark +17500
Aldrich Potgieter +17500
Brian Harman +17500
Max Homa +17500
Ryan Fox +22500
Casey Jarvis +22500
Kristoffer Reitan +22500
Nick Taylor +25000
Dustin Johnson +25000
Nicolas Echavarria +25000
Carlos Ortiz +25000
Michael Kim +25000
Max Greyserman +35000
Sergio Garcia +35000
Haotong Li +35000
Matt McCarty +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Tom McKibbin +35000
Sami Valimaki +50000
Michael Brennan +50000
Bubba Watson +50000
John Keefer +50000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000
Charl Schwartzel +50000
Zach Johnson +50000
Davis Riley +75000
Angel Cabrera +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
Ethan Fang +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Brandon Holtz +100000
Naoyuki Kataoka +100000
Danny Willett +100000
Jackson Herrington +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Mateo Pulcini +100000
Mike Weir +100000