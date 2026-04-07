The first major of the year tees off on Thursday with the 2026 Masters at iconic Augusta National Golf Club. The 2026 Masters field is filled with golf's biggest names, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson Dechambeau and Brooks Koepka. Scheffler has won at least one major in three of the last four years, including winning two last year, and he's a two-time Masters winner entering the Masters 2026. It's no surprise Scheffler is the favorite in the latest 2026 Masters odds at +500, but is there value in him at that price to include in 2026 Masters bets?

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau follow at +1000 in the odds. McIlroy is listed at +1300 to win his second straight Masters, which tees off around 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 9, with Tiger Woods out this year for personal reason. Before making any 2026 Masters picks, you need to see the 2026 Masters predictions from golf expert David Bearman.

Bearman joins SportsLine after serving as ESPN's golf researcher from 2008-11 and as the Deputy Editor of ESPN Chalk from 2019-23, where he authored the weekly golf betting column for that site. This year, he has cashed 28 placement picks (top 5/10/20) in the first 11 tournaments and hit Cam Young outright at The Players Championship.

Now, Bearman has focused on the 2026 Masters field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 Masters expert picks

One of Bearman's 2026 Masters predictions: He's fading Rory McIlroy (+1300), avoiding him in outright and head-to-head picks. McIlroy is coming off his elusive Masters victory last year, however, that victory was preceded by 15 Masters without a title. The 29-time PGA Tour winner had stumbled late at Augusta National throughout his career at opportunities to capture the green jacket, and one victory at the course doesn't change that history.

His name recognition always makes him one of the top betting favorites, and as the defending champion, this year is certainly no exception. But the 36-year-old is winless with only one top-10 finish in four tournaments this season. He's winless in 14 total tournaments since his Masters victory, and Bearman doesn't think McIlroy will have a strong showing at the Masters 2026. See who Bearman is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

Bearman has revealed his best bets, and his top outright pick is a surprising longshot around 60-1 who missed eight cuts last year. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 Masters, and which overlooked golfer should you target? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see David Bearman's top picks for the 2026 Masters, all from the expert who has cashed 28 placement picks in the first 11 tournaments of the year.

2026 Masters odds, field

See Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +500

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1300

Xander Schauffele +1500

Matt Fitzpatrick +1800

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Cameron Young +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

Justin Rose +2700

Robert MacIntyre +3000

Min Woo Lee +3300

Collin Morikawa +3500

Patrick Reed +4000

Brooks Koepka +4000

Chris Gotterup +4500

Russell Henley +4500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Viktor Hovland +5000

Shane Lowry +6000

Nicolai Højgaard +6000

Jake Knapp +6500

Justin Thomas +6500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Adam Scott +7000

J.J. Spaun +7000

Patrick Cantlay +7000

Sepp Straka +8000

Tyrrell Hatton +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Jason Day +8000

Sungjae Im +10000

Sam Burns +10000

Harris English +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Marco Penge +10000

Daniel Berger +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Rasmus Højgaard +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Alex Noren +15000

Ryan Gerard +15000

Sam Stevens +17500

Harry Hall +17500

Wyndham Clark +17500

Aldrich Potgieter +17500

Brian Harman +17500

Max Homa +17500

Ryan Fox +22500

Casey Jarvis +22500

Kristoffer Reitan +22500

Nick Taylor +25000

Dustin Johnson +25000

Nicolas Echavarria +25000

Carlos Ortiz +25000

Michael Kim +25000

Max Greyserman +35000

Sergio Garcia +35000

Haotong Li +35000

Matt McCarty +35000

Andrew Novak +35000

Tom McKibbin +35000

Sami Valimaki +50000

Michael Brennan +50000

Bubba Watson +50000

John Keefer +50000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000

Charl Schwartzel +50000

Zach Johnson +50000

Davis Riley +75000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Brandon Holtz +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Jackson Herrington +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Mike Weir +100000