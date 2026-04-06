Masters 2026 odds, picks, predictions, favorites: Expert fading Rory McIlroy at Augusta National
SportsLine golf expert David Bearman just locked in his predictions for the 2026 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club with Tiger Woods (personal) not in the field
The first major of the year tees off on Thursday with the 2026 Masters at iconic Augusta National Golf Club. The 2026 Masters field is filled with golf's biggest names, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson Dechambeau and Brooks Koepka. Scheffler has won at least one major in three of the last four years, including winning two last year, and he's a two-time Masters winner entering the Masters 2026. It's no surprise Scheffler is the favorite in the latest 2026 Masters odds at +500, but is there value in him at that price to include in 2026 Masters bets?
Jon Rahm follows with +950 odds, while Bryson DeChambeau is +1000. McIlroy is listed at +1100 to win his second straight Masters, which tees off around 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 9. Before making any 2026 Masters picks, you need to see the 2026 Masters predictions from golf expert David Bearman.
Bearman joins SportsLine after serving as ESPN's golf researcher from 2008-11 and as the Deputy Editor of ESPN Chalk from 2019-23, where he authored the weekly golf betting column for that site. This year, he has cashed 28 placement picks (top 5/10/20) in the first 11 tournaments and hit Cam Young outright at The Players Championship.
Now, Bearman has focused on the 2026 Masters field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 Masters expert picks
One of Bearman's 2026 Masters predictions: He's fading Rory McIlroy (+1100), avoiding him in outright and head-to-head picks. McIlroy is coming off his elusive Masters victory last year, however, that victory was preceded by 15 Masters without a title. The 29-time PGA Tour winner had stumbled late at Augusta National throughout his career at opportunities to capture the green jacket, and one victory at the course doesn't change that history.
His name recognition always makes him one of the top betting favorites, and as the defending champion, this year is certainly no exception. But the 36-year-old is winless with only one top-10 finish in four tournaments this season. He's winless in 14 total tournaments since his Masters victory, and Bearman doesn't think McIlroy will have a strong showing at the Masters 2026. See who Bearman is backing at SportsLine.
How to make 2026 Masters picks
Bearman has revealed his best bets, and his top outright pick is a surprising longshot around 60-1 who missed eight cuts last year. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 Masters, and which overlooked golfer should you target? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see David Bearman's top picks for the 2026 Masters, all from the expert who has cashed 28 placement picks in the first 11 tournaments of the year.
2026 Masters odds, field
See Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +550
Bryson Dechambeau +1000
Jon Rahm +1000
Rory McIlroy +1100
Xander Schauffele +1500
Ludvig Aberg +1600
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
Cameron Young +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Patrick Reed +2700
Justin Rose +2700
Collin Morikawa +2700
Brooks Koepka +3000
Jordan Spieth +3300
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Min Woo Lee +3500
Robert MacIntyre +4000
Viktor Hovland +4000
Shane Lowry +4500
Chris Gotterup +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Patrick Cantlay +5500
Akshay Bhatia +5500
Si Woo Kim +5500
Sepp Straka +6000
Joaquin Niemann +6000
Sam Burns +6500
Justin Thomas +6500
Corey Conners +6500
Jason Day +6500
Adam Scott +6500
Sungjae Im +7000
Marco Penge +7000
Jacob Bridgeman +7500
Gary Woodland +7500
Nicolai Hojgaard +8000
Cameron Smith +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
J.J. Spaun +8000
Harris English +8000
Daniel Berger +8000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Thomas Detry +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Tony Finau +10000
Max Homa +10000
Will Zalatoris +10000
Ben Griffin +10000
Casey Jarvis +10000
Aaron Rai +12500
Wyndham Clark +12500
Tom Kim +12500
Dustin Johnson +12500
Ryan Gerard +12500
Ryan Fox +12500
Alex Noren +12500
Anthony Kim +12500
Keegan Bradley +15000
Rasmus Hojgaard +15000
Billy Horschel +15000
Max Greyserman +15000
Taylor Pendrith +17500
Byeong Hun An +17500
Davis Thompson +17500
Sergio Garcia +17500
Kurt Kitayama +17500
Aldrich Potgieter +17500
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +17500
Nick Taylor +17500
Matt McCarty +17500
Nico Echavarria +17500
Jayden Schaper +20000
Tom McKibbin +20000
Haotong Li +20000
Phil Mickelson +25000
Davis Riley +25000
Andrew Novak +25000
Pierceson Coody +25000
Carlos Ortiz +25000
Harry Hall +25000
Michael Kim +25000
Sam Stevens +25000
Johnny Keefer +25000
Denny McCarthy +30000
Danny Willett +30000
Bubba Watson +30000
Charl Schwartzel +30000
Michael Brennan +30000
Sami Valimaki +30000
Kristoffer Reitan +30000
Naoyuki Kataoka +30000
Zach Johnson +40000
Brian Campbell +40000
Angel Cabrera +50000
Fred Couples +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
Ethan Fang +100000