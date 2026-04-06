The first major of the year tees off on Thursday with the 2026 Masters at iconic Augusta National Golf Club. The 2026 Masters field is filled with golf's biggest names, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson Dechambeau and Brooks Koepka. Scheffler has won at least one major in three of the last four years, including winning two last year, and he's a two-time Masters winner entering the Masters 2026. It's no surprise Scheffler is the favorite in the latest 2026 Masters odds at +500, but is there value in him at that price to include in 2026 Masters bets?

Jon Rahm follows with +950 odds, while Bryson DeChambeau is +1000. McIlroy is listed at +1100 to win his second straight Masters, which tees off around 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 9. Before making any 2026 Masters picks, you need to see the 2026 Masters predictions from golf expert David Bearman.

Bearman joins SportsLine after serving as ESPN's golf researcher from 2008-11 and as the Deputy Editor of ESPN Chalk from 2019-23, where he authored the weekly golf betting column for that site. This year, he has cashed 28 placement picks (top 5/10/20) in the first 11 tournaments and hit Cam Young outright at The Players Championship.

Now, Bearman has focused on the 2026 Masters field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 Masters expert picks

One of Bearman's 2026 Masters predictions: He's fading Rory McIlroy (+1100), avoiding him in outright and head-to-head picks. McIlroy is coming off his elusive Masters victory last year, however, that victory was preceded by 15 Masters without a title. The 29-time PGA Tour winner had stumbled late at Augusta National throughout his career at opportunities to capture the green jacket, and one victory at the course doesn't change that history.

His name recognition always makes him one of the top betting favorites, and as the defending champion, this year is certainly no exception. But the 36-year-old is winless with only one top-10 finish in four tournaments this season. He's winless in 14 total tournaments since his Masters victory, and Bearman doesn't think McIlroy will have a strong showing at the Masters 2026. See who Bearman is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

Bearman has revealed his best bets, and his top outright pick is a surprising longshot around 60-1 who missed eight cuts last year. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 Masters, and which overlooked golfer should you target? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see David Bearman's top picks for the 2026 Masters, all from the expert who has cashed 28 placement picks in the first 11 tournaments of the year.

2026 Masters odds, field

See Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Bryson Dechambeau +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Xander Schauffele +1500

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Cameron Young +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Patrick Reed +2700

Justin Rose +2700

Collin Morikawa +2700

Brooks Koepka +3000

Jordan Spieth +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Min Woo Lee +3500

Robert MacIntyre +4000

Viktor Hovland +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Chris Gotterup +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Si Woo Kim +5500

Sepp Straka +6000

Joaquin Niemann +6000

Sam Burns +6500

Justin Thomas +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Jason Day +6500

Adam Scott +6500

Sungjae Im +7000

Marco Penge +7000

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Gary Woodland +7500

Nicolai Hojgaard +8000

Cameron Smith +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Harris English +8000

Daniel Berger +8000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Max Homa +10000

Will Zalatoris +10000

Ben Griffin +10000

Casey Jarvis +10000

Aaron Rai +12500

Wyndham Clark +12500

Tom Kim +12500

Dustin Johnson +12500

Ryan Gerard +12500

Ryan Fox +12500

Alex Noren +12500

Anthony Kim +12500

Keegan Bradley +15000

Rasmus Hojgaard +15000

Billy Horschel +15000

Max Greyserman +15000

Taylor Pendrith +17500

Byeong Hun An +17500

Davis Thompson +17500

Sergio Garcia +17500

Kurt Kitayama +17500

Aldrich Potgieter +17500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +17500

Nick Taylor +17500

Matt McCarty +17500

Nico Echavarria +17500

Jayden Schaper +20000

Tom McKibbin +20000

Haotong Li +20000

Phil Mickelson +25000

Davis Riley +25000

Andrew Novak +25000

Pierceson Coody +25000

Carlos Ortiz +25000

Harry Hall +25000

Michael Kim +25000

Sam Stevens +25000

Johnny Keefer +25000

Denny McCarthy +30000

Danny Willett +30000

Bubba Watson +30000

Charl Schwartzel +30000

Michael Brennan +30000

Sami Valimaki +30000

Kristoffer Reitan +30000

Naoyuki Kataoka +30000

Zach Johnson +40000

Brian Campbell +40000

Angel Cabrera +50000

Fred Couples +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000