AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2026 Masters features a tremendous field, and the depth of that talent extends to first-timers making their first trips to Augusta National Golf Club as competitors. Of the 91 players in the field this year, 22 will be competing in their first Masters.

That number includes the six amateur qualifiers and 16 professionals who qualified for the Masters for the first time in 2026.

Michael Brennan

Jacob Bridgeman

Ryan Gerard

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Harry Hall

Casey Jarvis

John Keefer

Tom McKibbin

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Andrew Novak

Marco Penge

Kristoffer Reitan

Naoyuki Kataoka

Sam Stevens

Sami Valimaki

A player's first trip to the Masters can be overwhelming. There is so much to take in with no guarantees of another visit in the future, so striking the balance between soaking it all in and putting in the work needed to contend requires walking a fine line.

Beyond that, experience is one of the most valuable currencies at Augusta National. The little nuances of playing such a challenging and exacting test of golf -- from understanding where to miss to the unseen pull of Rae's Creek on the greens -- are things that typically take time to figure out.

That said, some players have picked up on Augusta National quickly. Ludvig Åberg and Will Zalatoris recently made serious runs at the green jacket in their first visits to Augusta National, and there are some first-timers this year who have genuine chances to find themselves in the hunt come Sunday afternoon.

There has not been a first-time player win at the Masters since Fuzzy Zoeller accomplished the feat in 1979 -- and he was the first to do so since the initial two Masters Tournaments were held in 1934 and 1935.

The 2026 Masters is the first since Zoeller's death last year, and with his incredible feat still hanging as historic and the strength of this year's field of first-timers in mind, let's dive into the five golfers who could find themselves in contention to win the green jacket and alter history.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

1 Chris Gotterup Gotterup has won twice on the PGA Tour this season -- three times overall since the last Masters -- to rocket up the world rankings and emerge as one of the fastest rising stars in golf. He got a taste of what it feels like to contend on the weekend at The Open Championship last year when he finished solo third in his third career major start. His challenge will be marrying his game with the course requirements of Augusta National, but he has the length and the talent to contend anywhere when he brings his best. Odds: 43-1 2 Jacob Bridgeman Bridgeman broke through for his first win at another classic, challenging course at Riviera Country Club. He's also the best putter on the PGA Tour this season, and his phenomenal touch and feel with the putter should be a huge boost to his chances of figuring out the challenging greens at Augusta National. He's also a fantastic iron player, and if he can get the greens figured out quickly, he could certainly find his way onto the first page of the leaderboard this weekend. Odds: 84-1 3 Ryan Gerard There were high hopes for Gerard entering the 2026 season, and he got off to a blistering start with back-to-back runner-ups to open his year. While he's cooled off a tad since, he's still an immensely talented player and one of the best ball-strikers on the PGA Tour. If he can figure out the right game plan for how to navigate Augusta National, he typically is capable of executing his plan tee-to-green. He notched his first major top 10 at the PGA Championship last year, and he will have eyes on another weekend in the mix at his first Masters. Odds: 155-1 4 Harry Hall Harry Hall had a pair of solid showings in his two major starts in 2025 with a T19 and T28 at the PGA and Open Championship. He notched a top 10 at Bay Hill earlier this year, which often correlates to success at the Masters. The question for Hall will be the ball-striking, which has been below average this season. However, when he gets on and around the greens, he is a magician, which is a useful skill at Augusta National. Odds: 150-1 5 Marco Penge Penge has been extremely boom-or-bust in his first season on the PGA Tour, but the talent is unquestionable. When he makes the weekend, he tends to find himself in the mix for at least a top 20 finish. While making cuts has been a coin flip proposition this year (4-for-8), his ability and distance off the tee is remarkable. When the rest of his game cooperates, he can create low scores in a hurry. While it'd be hard to expect him not to run into some trouble this week, he could certainly contend for the top 12 that automatically earn an invite to 2027. Odds: 140-1

Who will win the 2026 Masters, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors heading into the weekend, including the past four Masters, and find out.