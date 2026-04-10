2026 Masters leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 2 at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Augusta National Golf Club has already shown its teeth through 18 holes at the 2026 Masters, and with cut day on the horizon, there's no telling how difficult the course may play in Round 2 on Friday. The 91-player field will be trimmed to the top 50 and ties by nightfall with a firm, fast Augusta National presenting a stiff test to the best players in the world.
Some handled the opening salvo of the 90th Masters better than others. Reigning champion Rory McIlroy became just the sixth golfer to begin his green jacket defense holding at least a share of the 18-hole lead, which he does entering Friday at 5 under alongside Sam Burns. However, there is a strong chasing pack headlined by Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed and Justin Rose, the runner-up to McIlroy 12 months ago.
Watch the 2026 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports. It continues Friday with Masters Live as we follow the best in the world on Featured Groups, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.
CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 Masters leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 2 tee times and pairings, plus our complete Masters TV schedule and coverage guide.