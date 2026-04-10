2026 Masters leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 2 at Augusta National

Live scores, updates and highlights from the second round of the 90th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club

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AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Augusta National Golf Club has already shown its teeth through 18 holes at the 2026 Masters, and with cut day on the horizon, there's no telling how difficult the course may play in Round 2 on Friday. The 91-player field will be trimmed to the top 50 and ties by nightfall with a firm, fast Augusta National presenting a stiff test to the best players in the world.

Some handled the opening salvo of the 90th Masters better than others. Reigning champion Rory McIlroy became just the sixth golfer to begin his green jacket defense holding at least a share of the 18-hole lead, which he does entering Friday at 5 under alongside Sam Burns. However, there is a strong chasing pack headlined by Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed and Justin Rose, the runner-up to McIlroy 12 months ago.

Watch the 2026 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports. It continues Friday with Masters Live as we follow the best in the world on Featured GroupsAmen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 Masters leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 2 tee times and pairings, plus our complete Masters TV schedule and coverage guide.

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2026 Masters TV schedule and coverage guide: How to watch Friday

The most wonderful time of the golf season has arrived as the beauty of April surrounds Augusta National Golf Club. The 2026 Masters is off and running with another star-studded affair, resulting in top-tier golf from an absolutely loaded 91-man field featuring the best golfers in the world. All are attempting to conquer the season's first major championship and 90th edition of "a tradition unlike any other."

Rory McIlroy entered the Masters in a unique position as defending champion, seeking to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods (2001-02) to win consecutive green jackets. All he did was make that more of a likelihood after Round 1, becoming just the sixth golfer in history to hold at least a share of the 18-hole lead as reigning champion. It appears as if the Ulsterman has become even more dangerous with a green jacket in his locker.

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week.

2026 Masters TV schedule: Complete viewing guide with live streaming coverage, how to watch all week
Patrick McDonald
2026 Masters TV schedule: Complete viewing guide with live streaming coverage, how to watch all week
 
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Tee times, pairings for Round 2 on Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The first round of the 2026 Masters produced a stellar leaderboard, headlined by defending champion Rory McIlroy tied at the top alongside Sam Burns at 5 under. McIlroy will look to back up that performance with another strong effort in the second round, and he will wait until late in the afternoon to do so as he goes off in the penultimate group at 1:44 p.m. ET on Friday. Burns, meanwhile, will aim to prove he can maintain his position on the leaderboard when he tees off at 12:27 p.m. 

The chase pack is headlined by world No. 1 and two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who had to endure the tougher afternoon conditions on Thursday but managed to shoot a 2-under 70. He'll flip tee times with McIlroy and go off with his group at 10:19 a.m., hoping the course follows a similar pattern to Thursday by playing a touch softer in the morning. 

2026 Masters tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groups, field for Round 2 on Friday at Augusta National
Robby Kalland
2026 Masters tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groups, field for Round 2 on Friday at Augusta National
 
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Featured Groups for Friday at the 90th Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 90th Masters kicked off in a major way, and the intensity is only going to be heightened Friday morning as Round 2 commences at Augusta National Golf Club. A Masters field of 91 players, at the onset of the week, still technically have a chance to don a green jacket come Sunday, but Friday marks everyone's last chance to make their mark and qualify for the weekend.

Defending champion and 18-hole leader Rory McIlroy will serve as the main event to Featured Groups on Friday, going off at 1:44 p.m. alongside burgeoning American star Cameron Young and amateur Mason Howell. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to the stream after an up-and-down opening stanza at 10:19 a.m. alongside Robert MacIntyre and Gary Woodland.

2026 Masters featured groups for Friday: Where to watch and live stream Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth
Adam Silverstein
2026 Masters featured groups for Friday: Where to watch and live stream Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth
 
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Takeaways from Round 1 at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Justin Rose has not yet reached the Rocky Balboa pump-up speech portion of his Masters career, but the point cannot be overstated -- it says a lot about the man (not the golfer) that Rose continually gets back up after getting knocked down. he may have stumbled coming into the clubhouse Thursday afternoon at Augusta National Golf Club amid a day where "crispy" and "crusty" were used to describe the golf course (not the local pizza joint down Washington Road), but the Englishman rose up the leaderboard across his first 18 holes to set up what could be a magical 21st tournament appearance.

Rose's opening 70 was not enough for a record sixth first-round lead in the Masters, but it was enough to position him second all-time with 10 top 10s at Augusta National when the tournament reaches its 18-hole mark. Only Phil Mickelson, a three-time green jacket winner, has more (11).

2026 Masters takeaways, Round 1: Justin Rose refuses to be shaken, Scottie Scheffler starts well enough
Patrick McDonald
2026 Masters takeaways, Round 1: Justin Rose refuses to be shaken, Scottie Scheffler starts well enough
 
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Second round hole locations breakdown

Thursday proved that this week's Masters will be one of the most challenging in recent memory, as a firm and fast golf course will only get tougher as temperatures rise and things get drier going into the weekend. 

On Friday, players will face another demanding test of golf, where precision and patience will be the optimal words of the day again. The hole locations for Friday's second round present an awful lot of difficult pins to get close to, which means the few that do present good scoring opportunities become vital. 

There are eight front hole locations for Friday, which can present the illusion of accessibility, but on firm greens that give a hard first bounce, it's going to be nearly impossible to get below the hole going at those flags. Being above the hole at Augusta National always means you're playing defense with your putt, and players will have to be patient and try to find ways to get hole high when possible. 

The standouts in terms of difficulty are No. 10, perched just four paces off the left edge that drops off severely. Players will be trying to simply get to hole high 25 feet right of that pin all day, happy to leave with a par. The 14th and 17th are both pushed into the back left quadrant on two of the most undulating greens on the course, and players will have to judge their distance properly to avoid bounding long and creating a tough up-and-down. Nos. 5 and 11 played brutally difficult on Thursday, and while they aren't quite as diabolical on Friday, at over 500 yards each, those two will continue playing as two of the hardest on the course. 

As for the opportunity holes, the par 3s will almost all present scoring chances and reward great shots on Friday. No. 4 will have the slope as a backstop to help despite being tucked over the bunker -- but also will likely play much longer than on Thursday. No. 6 also will allow players to ride the slope to get the ball closer to the hole -- but will be nearly impossible to get below it. No. 12 is in the back right, which gives the players a bit more room to get below it and have an uphill putt. And No. 16 is in its most accessible location on the middle left, where players can ride the slope right to get it close. 

 
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Rory McIlroy's green jacket win only made him more dangerous

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Finally exorcising his Augusta National demons, winning the green jacket and completing the career grand slam in 2025 with a cathartic, thrilling victory at the Masters, Rory McIlroy arrived for his title defense in 2026 looking visibly different. Years of heartache conditioned McIlroy to expect the worst in the Masters, but this season, he came in brimming with confidence after finally shedding the burden of going without a major championship victory for more than a decade.

That was evident Tuesday during McIlroy's pretournament press conference, though it was tough to tell how his newfound comfort would align with the rigors Augusta National presents across its 7,565 yards.

Masters 2026: Rory McIlroy winning a green jacket has only made him more dangerous at Augusta National
Robby Kalland
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How a 60-year-old outclassed Gen Z in Round 1

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Aldrich Potgieter and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen stood still for nearly 5 minutes, waiting for the final member of their grouping to arrive at the first tee on Thursday morning at the 2026 Masters. So brisk that fists were required to be clenched and any motionless moment was met with a shiver, the early temperatures in Augusta, Georgia, made an already uneasy opening tee shot that much more uncomfortable.

Potgieter pondered his circumstances as he was about to make his second Masters start, while Neergaard-Petersen kept his eyes fixed forward, knowing the pressure was on as he stood among a talented crop of debutants. They waited and waited until, just a couple of minutes before their tee time was scheduled to start, their last finally joined.

He would be making his 37th Masters appearance, and before a ball was even pegged, his experience was already evident.

José María Olazábal, 60, outclasses Gen Z competitors at Masters, proving experience at Augusta still reigns
Patrick McDonald
José María Olazábal, 60, outclasses Gen Z competitors at Masters, proving experience at Augusta still reigns
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