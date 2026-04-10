2026 Masters leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 2 at Augusta National

Thursday proved that this week's Masters will be one of the most challenging in recent memory, as a firm and fast golf course will only get tougher as temperatures rise and things get drier going into the weekend.

On Friday, players will face another demanding test of golf, where precision and patience will be the optimal words of the day again. The hole locations for Friday's second round present an awful lot of difficult pins to get close to, which means the few that do present good scoring opportunities become vital.

There are eight front hole locations for Friday, which can present the illusion of accessibility, but on firm greens that give a hard first bounce, it's going to be nearly impossible to get below the hole going at those flags. Being above the hole at Augusta National always means you're playing defense with your putt, and players will have to be patient and try to find ways to get hole high when possible.

The standouts in terms of difficulty are No. 10, perched just four paces off the left edge that drops off severely. Players will be trying to simply get to hole high 25 feet right of that pin all day, happy to leave with a par. The 14th and 17th are both pushed into the back left quadrant on two of the most undulating greens on the course, and players will have to judge their distance properly to avoid bounding long and creating a tough up-and-down. Nos. 5 and 11 played brutally difficult on Thursday, and while they aren't quite as diabolical on Friday, at over 500 yards each, those two will continue playing as two of the hardest on the course.

As for the opportunity holes, the par 3s will almost all present scoring chances and reward great shots on Friday. No. 4 will have the slope as a backstop to help despite being tucked over the bunker -- but also will likely play much longer than on Thursday. No. 6 also will allow players to ride the slope to get the ball closer to the hole -- but will be nearly impossible to get below it. No. 12 is in the back right, which gives the players a bit more room to get below it and have an uphill putt. And No. 16 is in its most accessible location on the middle left, where players can ride the slope right to get it close.