2026 Masters leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 3 at Augusta National

After players on Friday were treated to a surprisingly receptive golf course, one can't help but wonder what conditions will be in store on another picture-perfect day at Augusta National.

How firm they present the greens on Saturday will determine how challenging the third round hole locations are. We saw in the second round that players could get close to flags they took on from the fairway with a quality shot, but it'll be worth monitoring all day how big those first bounces get.

If the theme of Friday was front hole locations, Saturday will ask players to dare going long with a number of back flags. The holes on No. 1, No. 6, No. 7, No. 9, No. 13, No. 14, No. 16 and No. 18 are all pressed up near a back edge of their respective green.

Given Rory McIlroy's 6-shot lead, players chasing might feel compelled to take on those hole locations, knowing the risk at this point is necessary to bring into play if they're going to have a shot at the green jacket.

The toughest hole locations -- compared to other options on those greens -- on Saturday will be No. 3 (front right, nearly impossible to keep below the hole), No. 9 (back left, extremely difficult to find the back shelf), No. 11 (front left, have to tempt the water from long range to get close), No. 13 (back left, hard to find and stay on that shelf) and No. 16 (back right, anything left of the flag tries to funnel to the lower tier, anything right risks a short-sided bunker shot).