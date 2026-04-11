2026 Masters leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 3 at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Moving Day at the 2026 Masters has arrived, and those not named Rory McIlroy will need to produce something special to prevent this weekend from being a coronation of a fourth-ever back-to-back Masters champion. McIlroy will go off in the final group alongside Sam Burns at 2:50 p.m. ET, holding a six-shot lead over Burns and Patrick Reed -- the largest 36-hole advantage in Masters history.
McIlroy's European Ryder Cup teammates Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood are seven back, all hoping to produce the kind of round that helped McIlroy take full control of this tournament on Friday. For McIlroy, his quest for history continues with one thought in mind: keep his foot on the gas. He'll want to leave no doubt heading into Sunday, but it's rarely that simple at the Masters.
Watch the 2026 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports all weekend. Masters Live follows in the world on Featured Groups, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.
CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 Masters leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 3 tee times and pairings, plus our complete Masters TV schedule and coverage guide.