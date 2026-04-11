2026 Masters leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 3 at Augusta National

Live scores, updates and highlights from the third round of the 90th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club

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AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Moving Day at the 2026 Masters has arrived, and those not named Rory McIlroy will need to produce something special to prevent this weekend from being a coronation of a fourth-ever back-to-back Masters champion. McIlroy will go off in the final group alongside Sam Burns at 2:50 p.m. ET, holding a six-shot lead over Burns and Patrick Reed -- the largest 36-hole advantage in Masters history.

McIlroy's European Ryder Cup teammates Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood are seven back, all hoping to produce the kind of round that helped McIlroy take full control of this tournament on Friday.  For McIlroy, his quest for history continues with one thought in mind: keep his foot on the gas. He'll want to leave no doubt heading into Sunday, but it's rarely that simple at the Masters. 

Watch the 2026 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports all weekend. Masters Live follows in the world on Featured GroupsAmen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 Masters leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 3 tee times and pairings, plus our complete Masters TV schedule and coverage guide.

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Brian Harman the low man on the golf course

The former Champion Golfer of the Year has turned in 3-under 33 thanks to a pair of birdies on both of the par 3s on the first nine. Those hole locations are devilish — especially the back left one on the par-3 6th — but Harman was able to negotiate them. His two par-3 birdies were accompanied by two birdies on the par 5s showing those in the immediate chasing pack what could be possible later in the day.

 
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A difficult Moving Day in store

Players are off and running as only three golfers are under par in the very early stages of this third round. While Rory McIlroy signed for a 65 and Tyrrell Hatton posted a 66 in Round 2, those rounds may not be possible given the hole locations today. There are some downright diabolical ones namely Nos. 6, 9, 13 and the final four holes. The temperatures here are expected to reach around 85 degrees in the peak of the afternoon adding to the crustiness and crispiness factors players have been talking about all week long.

An interesting note through two rounds is that the first nine has been playing easier than the second nine. It wouldn't be surprising if this remains true on Saturday as the hole locations on Nos. 2 and 8 are accessible and the short par-4 3rd can always produce anything from a square to a circle on the scorecard. Meanwhile, the par 5s on the second nine have not proven to be easy scoring chances. The hole locations today certainly don't help with that either.

 
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Saturday hole locations breakdown

After players on Friday were treated to a surprisingly receptive golf course, one can't help but wonder what conditions will be in store on another picture-perfect day at Augusta National. 

How firm they present the greens on Saturday will determine how challenging the third round hole locations are. We saw in the second round that players could get close to flags they took on from the fairway with a quality shot, but it'll be worth monitoring all day how big those first bounces get. 

If the theme of Friday was front hole locations, Saturday will ask players to dare going long with a number of back flags. The holes on No. 1, No. 6, No. 7, No. 9, No. 13, No. 14, No. 16 and No. 18 are all pressed up near a back edge of their respective green. 

Given Rory McIlroy's 6-shot lead, players chasing might feel compelled to take on those hole locations, knowing the risk at this point is necessary to bring into play if they're going to have a shot at the green jacket. 

The toughest hole locations -- compared to other options on those greens -- on Saturday will be No. 3 (front right, nearly impossible to keep below the hole), No. 9 (back left, extremely difficult to find the back shelf), No. 11 (front left, have to tempt the water from long range to get close), No. 13 (back left, hard to find and stay on that shelf) and No. 16 (back right, anything left of the flag tries to funnel to the lower tier, anything right risks a short-sided bunker shot). 

 
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Augusta National finally loves Rory McIlroy back

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- After a bogey on the 10th hole Friday, Rory McIlroy's momentum had fully halted. As he strode to the 12th tee in the second round of his green jacket defense at the 2026 Masters, the Northern Irishman was tied with Patrick Reed for the lead at 6 under, erasing the advantage he took early in his second round. 

In years past, McIlroy may have felt pressed, like the tournament was slipping from his grasp once again. Memories of his 2011 collapse regularly haunted him as he made his way around the second nine at Augusta National Golf Club; however, these hallowed grounds no longer represent the depths of his misery. 

Augusta National finally loves Rory McIlroy back: Stage set for historic Masters green jacket defense
Robby Kalland
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Round 2 takeaways: Rory McIlroy not easing up with friends and foes chasing

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Friday evening at the Masters is different from any other day on the property. The setting sun casts long shadows, stale beer reverberates through the corridors and cigar smoke hints at which direction the wind may be blowing. The crusty and crispy descriptions of the golf course seem to intensify as finality hits for half the field. A week that started with hopes and dreams of possibly slipping on a green jacket is met with dejected looks, slumped shoulders and thoughts of what went wrong.

As patrons make their way through the exits, roars offer the possibility of movement unseen. When one bellowed from down below that reached the main leaderboard near the entrance, those heading the opposite direction knew Rory McIlroy was moving in one of his own.

2026 Masters takeaways, Round 2: Rory McIlroy not planning to ease up with familiar foe Patrick Reed chasing
Patrick McDonald
2026 Masters takeaways, Round 2: Rory McIlroy not planning to ease up with familiar foe Patrick Reed chasing
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