2026 Masters live updates: Par 3 Contest leaderboard, coverage, scores and analysis

Live updates and highlights from the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday at Augusta National Golf Club

By
1 min read

Action at the 90th Masters unofficially kicks off Wednesday with one of the great side traditions within the tradition unlike any other. The day before the day always brings a welcome reprieve from the stress and pressure of the first major championship of the season, as players get to decompress with family and friends at the Masters Par 3 Contest.

Active players and legendary past champions visit the par-3 course at Augusta National Golf Club for one of the most unique events on the entire golf calendar. We'll be guaranteed aces, adorable children running around in white caddie jumpsuits and generally great vibes as players enjoy one of the special privileges of playing at the Masters.

Unlike what is ahead beginning Thursday, competition at the Par 3 Contest is secondary to everything else. Most active players purposefully disqualify themselves by letting their significant other or child hit shot or attempt putts to avoid winning and risking becoming the latest victim of the Par 3 Contest curse. No player has ever won the Par 3 Contest and gone on to put on the green jacket that week since the event was introduced in 1960. Perhaps, this year, someone brave enough is willing to tempt fate.

There have been an astounding 115 holes-in-one made -- including three last year and nine (!) in 2016 alone. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way as preparation continues for the 2026 Masters.

Updating Live
(25)
 
Pinned
Link copied

Keegan Bradley makes the third hole-in-one of the day, already matching last year's total

It hasn't taken long for the Par 3 Contest to heat up, as we've already matched last year's hole-in-one count with three. Justin Thomas on No. 2, Wyndham Clark on No. 7 and most recently Keegan Bradley on No. 8, for his second ace in consecutive years. 

It's only midway through the tee times this afternoon, and with ideal conditions in Augusta on Wednesday, it certainly seems like we'll get a lot of fireworks in this year's Par 3 Contest. 

See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@TheMasters via Twitter
April 8, 2026, 5:35 PM
Apr. 08, 2026, 1:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@TheMasters via Twitter
April 8, 2026, 5:26 PM
Apr. 08, 2026, 1:26 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@TheMasters via Twitter
April 8, 2026, 5:15 PM
Apr. 08, 2026, 1:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@TheMasters via Twitter
April 8, 2026, 5:11 PM
Apr. 08, 2026, 1:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@TheMasters via Twitter
April 8, 2026, 5:00 PM
Apr. 08, 2026, 1:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@TheMasters via Twitter
April 8, 2026, 4:54 PM
Apr. 08, 2026, 12:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@TheMasters via Twitter
April 8, 2026, 4:45 PM
Apr. 08, 2026, 12:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@TheMasters via Twitter
April 8, 2026, 4:23 PM
Apr. 08, 2026, 12:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Justin Thomas makes the first hole-in-one of the 2026 Par 3 Contest

The first group out featured three of the young stars of the game in Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa, and it didn't take long for them to create the first roar of the Par 3 Contest. 

Thomas threw a dart at No. 2 and spun it back into the cup for the first hole-in-one of the 2026 Contest. 

Thomas' reaction was great, as he, Spieth and Homa clearly had a little side action going on anyone that made a hole-in-one. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
@TheMasters via Twitter
April 8, 2026, 4:11 PM
Apr. 08, 2026, 12:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@TheMasters via Twitter
April 8, 2026, 4:00 PM
Apr. 08, 2026, 12:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@TheMasters via Twitter
April 8, 2026, 3:45 PM
Apr. 08, 2026, 11:45 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Masters Par 3 Contest: Notable tee times

There will be some interesting groups running together as the Masters Par 3 Contest gets underway. Let's take a look at some of the pairings you will see on the course Wednesday afternoon. All times Eastern

  • 11:53 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
  • 12 p.m. -- Ian Woosnam, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler
  • 12:49 p.m. -- Gary Player, Aldrich Potgieter, Casey Jarvis
  • 1:17 p.m. -- Angel Cabrera, Ben Crenshaw, Sandy Lyle
  • 1:52 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland
  • 2:13 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Haotong Li, Sungjae Im
  • 2:55 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry
  • 3:30 p.m. -- Fred Couples, Brooks Koepka
  • 3:44 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Michael Kim
 
Pinned
Link copied

Masters TV schedule: How to watch Par 3 Contest, all four rounds

The most wonderful time of the golf season has arrived as the beauty of April surrounds Augusta National Golf Club. The 2026 Masters is set for another star-studded affair with an absolutely loaded 92-man field featuring the best golfers in the world all attempting to conquer the season's first major championship and 90th edition of "a tradition unlike any other."

Rory McIlroy enters the Masters in a unique position as the reigning champion, seeking to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods (2001-02) to win consecutive green jackets. Scottie Scheffler has not been playing his best golf this year, but he's nevertheless seeking his third Masters championship in five years. Should the world No. 1 succeed, he would be the first since Woods (2001-02, 2005) to achieve that feat.

2026 Masters TV schedule: Complete viewing guide with streaming coverage, how to watch live all week
Patrick McDonald
2026 Masters TV schedule: Complete viewing guide with streaming coverage, how to watch live all week
 
Pinned
Link copied
@TheMasters via Twitter
April 8, 2026, 3:29 PM
Apr. 08, 2026, 11:29 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@TheMasters via Twitter
April 8, 2026, 3:24 PM
Apr. 08, 2026, 11:24 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ranking the 2026 Masters field from 1-91

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- In this day and age, if one were to attempt to correctly power rank a full field of golfers at the 2026 Masters, the most logical starting point would be the betting odds. At a place like Augusta National Golf Club, though, with its manual leaderboard and traditional mindset, relying on oddsmakers will only take you so far.

In fact, non-traditional performances have become commonplace at the Masters, which means performances of those in the field can go in all manner of directions. As such, let's go down the list of the 91 names and think this through from every angle.

Feel is required more this week than perhaps any other on the golf calendar. There is an energy that engulfs Augusta National. It makes veterans believe that the fountain of youth is just around the corner, and it makes those who have yet to solve the riddle question everything, including themselves.

2026 Masters field: Ranking the invited players from 1-91 at Augusta National
Patrick McDonald
2026 Masters field: Ranking the invited players from 1-91 at Augusta National
 
Pinned
Link copied
@GOLFonCBS via Twitter
April 8, 2026, 3:13 PM
Apr. 08, 2026, 11:13 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Defending Masters champion Rory McIlroy returns hungry for more

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The image of Rory McIlroy collapsing to his knees, overcome with emotion on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club will be an iconic sporting image for decades. After 16 failed attempts, his triumph in Augusta, Georgia, put McIlroy in rarified air as the seventh player to complete the career grand slam, freeing him from the burden of a pursuit that took a decade longer than anyone anticipated.

Over the years, McIlroy's ability to win the Masters became the dominant topic of conversation each April, and there was only one way for him to quiet the noise. 

A green jacket-clad McIlroy relished that opportunity, opening his post-victory press conference 12 months ago by turning the tables on the assembled media that long peppered him with questions about what kept him from becoming a Masters champion. 

Grand slam once his 'destination,' defending Masters champion Rory McIlroy returns hungry for much more
Robby Kalland
Grand slam once his 'destination,' defending Masters champion Rory McIlroy returns hungry for much more
 
Pinned
Link copied

Who could break through to win first major at Augusta National?

With every passing edition of the Masters, the storylines abound at Augusta National Golf Club. With nearly 100 players in the field each year, and most notable names rounding into form as the first major championship of the season begins, games are peaking at the right time as the best golfers in the world eye history and the green jacket that goes with it.

And wouldn't you know it? This all goes down at the precise right time -- just as the azaleas have bloomed and Augusta National welcomes patrons from the world swarming its gates.

2026 Masters picks: 10 players who could break through to win first major at Augusta National
Robby Kalland
2026 Masters picks: 10 players who could break through to win first major at Augusta National
 
Pinned
Link copied
@TheMasters via Twitter
April 8, 2026, 2:45 PM
Apr. 08, 2026, 10:45 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@GOLFonCBS via Twitter
April 8, 2026, 2:31 PM
Apr. 08, 2026, 10:31 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@TheMasters via Twitter
April 8, 2026, 2:30 PM
Apr. 08, 2026, 10:30 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

What's new at Augusta National for the 2026 Masters?

Spring is a time for change. Animals emerge from hibernation, plants blossom with new life, and in golf, Augusta National Golf Club brings its newest enhancements to the public eye. This part of the calendar always brings oohs and ahhs from golf fans with the golf course as the subject of awe once the 2026 Masters begins.

This time around, the biggest modification has nothing to do with the golf course, which will once again serve as a proving ground. Rather, it's where those competitors will prepare and recover from their rounds.

What's new at Augusta National for 2026 Masters? Course changes, player services, merchandise, food menu
Patrick McDonald
What's new at Augusta National for 2026 Masters? Course changes, player services, merchandise, food menu
default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Why We Should Favor Bryson At Augusta

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Myth Or Reality: A Win At Masters Moves Bryson Closer To PGA Return

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Myth Or Reality: Three Weeks Off Is Not A Big Deal Scottie Scheffler

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Myth Or Reality: Defending Champs Don't Go Back-To-Back

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Myth Or Reality: Lefties Are For Augusta

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Masters Story To Cheer For: Brandon Holtz' Journey To The Masters

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    A Contender To Watch This Week

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Scottie Scheffler Looking For 3rd Masters Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Rory McIlroy Looking To Go Back-To-Back

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Quest For Their First Green Jacket: Sepp Straka

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Quest For Their First Green Jacket: Brooks Koepka

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Quest For Their First Green Jacket: Matt Fitzpatrick

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Quest For Their First Green Jacket: Tommy Fleetwood

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Quest For Their First Green Jacket: Cameron Young

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Quest For Their First Green Jacket: Xander Schauffele

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Quest For Their First Green Jacket: Bryson DeChambeau

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Why Course History Matters More At Augusta

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Can Anyone Break The Rookie Curse At The Masters?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Rory Ready To Repeat?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Shohei Ohtani takes the mound as Dodgers look to sweep Blue Jays: 'Watch out for his command'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Why Jayson Tatum May Be The Key To A Celtics Title Run

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Yankees Making All The Right Calls Early

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Benches clear in Braves-Angels after Jorge Soler rushes the mound

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Duke may need to re-tool ENTIRE roster this offseason

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Highlights: Paul Skenes takes no-hitter into sixth inning in win over Padres

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Landing Spots For Dexter Lawrence

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Are the Lakers overlooked or overrated?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Who Should Michael Malone Target In Transfer Portal?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    College basketball transfer portal is OPEN: What makes Flory Bidunga a top target?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Will bowl games and non-conference games become pay-to-play?

See All PGA Videos
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.