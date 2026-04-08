2026 Masters live updates: Par 3 Contest leaderboard, coverage, scores and analysis

Action at the 90th Masters unofficially kicks off Wednesday with one of the great side traditions within the tradition unlike any other. The day before the day always brings a welcome reprieve from the stress and pressure of the first major championship of the season, as players get to decompress with family and friends at the Masters Par 3 Contest.

Active players and legendary past champions visit the par-3 course at Augusta National Golf Club for one of the most unique events on the entire golf calendar. We'll be guaranteed aces, adorable children running around in white caddie jumpsuits and generally great vibes as players enjoy one of the special privileges of playing at the Masters.

Unlike what is ahead beginning Thursday, competition at the Par 3 Contest is secondary to everything else. Most active players purposefully disqualify themselves by letting their significant other or child hit shot or attempt putts to avoid winning and risking becoming the latest victim of the Par 3 Contest curse. No player has ever won the Par 3 Contest and gone on to put on the green jacket that week since the event was introduced in 1960. Perhaps, this year, someone brave enough is willing to tempt fate.

There have been an astounding 115 holes-in-one made -- including three last year and nine (!) in 2016 alone. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way as preparation continues for the 2026 Masters.