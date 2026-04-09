2026 Masters live updates: Leaderboard, scores and results from Round 1 at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The pagentry of Augusta National Golf Club is off in full force as the first major championship of the year gets underway at the 2026 Masters. The 90th playing of "a tradition unlike any other" comes on the back of an all-time tournament moment: Rory McIlroy summiting the mountain to capture his green jacket and complete the career grand slam one year ago.

You can feel it in the air: A phenomenal week is ahead at Augusta National. McIlroy will try to fend off the other three clear favorites while defending his green jacket against a deep 91-man field that will make that effort particularly. While McIlroy aims to become the fourth back-to-back winner and first since Tiger Woods (2001-02), there is more history on the line at the Masters. Scottie Scheffler is eyeing his third green jacket in five years, which would put him alongside the likes of Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm seeks his second Masters and third major title, while Bryson DeChambeau aims to fill the green jacket-sized hole in his major resume.

Watch all four rounds of the 2026 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports. It starts Thursday with Masters Live as we follow the best in the world on Featured Groups, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 Masters leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 1 tee times and our complete Masters TV schedule and coverage guide.