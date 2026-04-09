2026 Masters live updates: Leaderboard, scores and results from Round 1 at Augusta National

Live scores, updates and highlights from the first round of the 90th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club

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AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The pagentry of Augusta National Golf Club is off in full force as the first major championship of the year gets underway at the 2026 Masters. The 90th playing of "a tradition unlike any other" comes on the back of an all-time tournament moment: Rory McIlroy summiting the mountain to capture his green jacket and complete the career grand slam one year ago.

You can feel it in the air: A phenomenal week is ahead at Augusta National. McIlroy will try to fend off the other three clear favorites while defending his green jacket against a deep 91-man field that will make that effort particularly. While McIlroy aims to become the fourth back-to-back winner and first since Tiger Woods (2001-02), there is more history on the line at the Masters. Scottie Scheffler is eyeing his third green jacket in five years, which would put him alongside the likes of Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm seeks his second Masters and third major title, while Bryson DeChambeau aims to fill the green jacket-sized hole in his major resume.

Watch all four rounds of the 2026 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports. It starts Thursday with Masters Live as we follow the best in the world on Featured GroupsAmen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 Masters leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 1 tee times and our complete Masters TV schedule and coverage guide.

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Tee times, pairings for Round 1 on Thursday at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2026 Masters will officially begin at 7:25 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 9, when Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson hit the ceremonial tee shots off the first tee in one of the great Augusta National Golf Club traditions. After three of the tournament's greatest champions open play, the rest of the 91-player Masters field will begin their quest to join them as Masters champions.

The favorites, sleepers, past champions and potential surprise contenders will all be off and running as early as 7:40 a.m. Defending champion Rory McIlroy begins his quest to become the first back-to-back Masters champion since Tiger Woods in 2001-02 at 10:31 a.m., playing alongside Cameron Young and amateur Mason Howell.

2026 Masters tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groups, field for Round 1 on Thursday at Augusta National
Robby Kalland
2026 Masters tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groups, field for Round 1 on Thursday at Augusta National
 
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@TheMasters via Twitter
April 9, 2026, 11:39 AM
Apr. 09, 2026, 7:39 am EDT
 
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Masters TV schedule and coverage guide

The most wonderful time of the golf season has arrived as the beauty of April surrounds Augusta National Golf Club. The 2026 Masters is set for another star-studded affair with an absolutely loaded 91-man field featuring the best golfers in the world all attempting to conquer the season's first major championship and 90th edition of "a tradition unlike any other."

Rory McIlroy enters the Masters in a unique position as defending champion, seeking to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods (2001-02) to win consecutive green jackets. Scottie Scheffler has not been playing his best golf this year, but he's nevertheless seeking his third Masters championship in five attempts. Should the world No. 1 succeed, he would be the first since Woods (2001-02, 2005) to achieve that feat.

2026 Masters TV schedule: Complete viewing guide with streaming coverage, how to watch live all week
Patrick McDonald
2026 Masters TV schedule: Complete viewing guide with streaming coverage, how to watch live all week
 
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@TheMasters via Twitter
April 9, 2026, 11:10 AM
Apr. 09, 2026, 7:10 am EDT
 
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First round hole locations

The Masters released the hole locations sheet for the first round early Thursday morning, providing a look at what holes might play more or less challenging than usual in the first round. 

Overall, it seems like Augusta National will present a stiff test to the players with their choices for the first round. 

The par 5s feature some of their toughest hole locations, with the back middle on No. 2, front left on No. 13 and front left on No. 15 all challenging players to be extremely precise with distance control to go after those flags. 

The pin on No. 3 is one of the most challenging, pushed all the way left, while the always challenging 11th features a back left hole location few will even dare to attack. 

 
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@TheMasters via Twitter
April 9, 2026, 11:00 AM
Apr. 09, 2026, 7:00 am EDT
 
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@TheMasters via Twitter
April 9, 2026, 10:45 AM
Apr. 09, 2026, 6:45 am EDT
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