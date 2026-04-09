Masters 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Tyrrell Hatton in best bets at Augusta National
SportsLine golf expert Brady Kannon just locked in his best bets for the 2026 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson both not playing
The Masters is one of the most iconic annual golf tournaments with the honor of donning the champion's green jacket as one of the most coveted items in the sport. Entering the Masters 2026, which tees off on Thursday, 18 golfers have earned that honor at least twice as multi-time winners. Two of them will participate in the 2026 Masters field, one as the heavy favorite and the other as one of the longest of longshots for 2026 Masters bets. Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters in 2022 and 2024, is the +500 favorite in the latest 2026 Masters odds, while Bubba Watson, who won in 2012 and 2014, is a +50000 longshot to win the Masters 2026.
After breaking through at last year's Masters to become the sixth Grand Slam champion in history, McIlroy has his first chance at becoming the 19th multi-time Masters winner when the defending champion tees off at Augusta National Golf Club. McIlroy has +1300 odds to repeat, behind only Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) and Jon Rahm (+1000) in the latest golf betting odds. Before making any 2026 Masters picks, you need to see the 2026 Masters predictions from golf expert Brady Kannon.
Kannon is an elite golfing betting expert with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 32-27-4 on head-to-head picks since joining SportsLine.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Masters field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 Masters expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 Masters predictions: Kannon is fading Tyrrell Hatton in outright picks and looking to fade him in head-to-head selections. Hatton has only one top-10 finish in eight Masters tournaments, missing the cut twice and finishing outside the top 40 in five of those eight career Masters appearances. He's winless in 40 career majors with only two top-five finishes in golf's biggest tournaments. Over the last three years, he's finished 20th or worse in seven of his 12 major tournaments.
Hatton, 34 and now competing for LIV Golf, had only one PGA Tour victory before leaving for LIV, winning the Arnold Palmer in 2020. Kannon predicts Hatton will struggle at another major and have a poor showing compared to others in his odds range this weekend.
"His game has been quite inconsistent on the LIV circuit this season with finishes of 47-45-and-38 wrapped around a third and a 10th," Kannon told SportsLine. "The Masters, or any major really, is not necessarily receptive to volatility in one's current game. Remember here, we are dealing with 50-some players on LIV and Hatton ranks 44th in Scrambling, 33rd for Greens in Regulation, and 27th in Putting Average. Normally, I might say Hatton is worth a look at a top 20 finish but with the way he's been all over the place this season on LIV, another missed cut at the year's first major championship could be in Hatton's near future." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
How to make 2026 Masters picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and he's targeting several longshots, including one who returns more than 80-1 and "has a legitimate shot to make quite a bit of noise this week." He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 Masters, and which overlooked longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 Masters, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.
2026 Masters odds, field
See Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +550
Bryson DeChambeau +1000
Jon Rahm +1000
Rory McIlroy +1300
Xander Schauffele +1500
Ludvig Åberg +1700
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Cameron Young +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2700
Robert MacIntyre +2700
Justin Rose +3000
Min Woo Lee +3000
Patrick Reed +3500
Collin Morikawa +3500
Si Woo Kim +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Brooks Koepka +4500
Chris Gotterup +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Nicolai Højgaard +5500
Viktor Hovland +5500
Akshay Bhatia +6500
Maverick McNealy +6500
Jake Knapp +7000
Shane Lowry +7000
Patrick Cantlay +7000
Justin Thomas +7000
Adam Scott +7500
Jason Day +7500
Sepp Straka +8000
Tyrrell Hatton +8000
Corey Conners +8000
J.J. Spaun +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Sam Burns +10000
Harris English +10000
Rasmus Højgaard +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Marco Penge +10000
Sungjae Im +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Kurt Kitayama +15000
Daniel Berger +17500
Ben Griffin +17500
Alex Noren +17500
Ryan Gerard +17500
Sam Stevens +20000
Keegan Bradley +20000
Harry Hall +20000
Aldrich Potgieter +20000
Kristoffer Reitan +22500
Max Homa +22500
Ryan Fox +25000
Casey Jarvis +25000
Aaron Rai +25000
Wyndham Clark +25000
Brian Harman +25000
Sergio Garcia +30000
Dustin Johnson +30000
Nicolas Echavarria +30000
Carlos Ortiz +30000
Michael Kim +30000
Max Greyserman +40000
Nick Taylor +40000
Haotong Li +40000
Matt McCarty +40000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +40000
Andrew Novak +40000
Tom McKibbin +40000
Sami Valimaki +50000
Michael Brennan +50000
John Keefer +50000
Bubba Watson +75000
Charl Schwartzel +75000
Zach Johnson +75000
Davis Riley +100000
Angel Cabrera +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
Ethan Fang +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Brandon Holtz +100000
Naoyuki Kataoka +100000
Danny Willett +100000
Jackson Herrington +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Mateo Pulcini +100000
Mike Weir +100000