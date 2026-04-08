Former Masters Tournament winner and the world's No. 1-ranked player Scottie Scheffler takes aim at his third green jacket this week when he takes part in the 2026 Masters from Augusta National Golf Club beginning at 7:40 a.m. ET on Thursday. Scheffler, who won in both 2022 and 2024, is the favorite at +550. He is seeking his 26th career win and fifth win at a major. Other top Masters contenders include Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau at +1000, Rory McIlroy at +1300 and Xander Schauffele at +1500.

The Masters 2026 will be the 90th time the event will have been held and has a $21 million purse. Augusta National Golf Club features a par-72, 7,555-yard course. Besides Scheffler and Rahm, other past winners competing include Patrick Reed (+4000) and Hideki Matsuyama (+2700). Notable champions electing not to compete this year are Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, both due to personal reasons. Before making any 2026 Masters picks, you need to see the 2026 Masters predictions from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golfing betting expert with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 32-27-4 on head-to-head picks since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Masters field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 Masters expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 Masters predictions: Kannon is fading Tyrrell Hatton and is avoiding him in both outright and head-to-head selections. Hatton, 34, has had limited success, competing on the PGA Tour, Challenge Tour, European Tour and LIV Golf. He currently splits his time between the European Tour and LIV. He has 13 career wins, including eight on the European Tour.

Hatton will be competing in his 10th Masters. His best finish at Augusta came in 2024, when he tied for ninth. He has missed the cut twice and has just two other top-20 finishes, tying for 14th last year and 18th in 2021. Despite some success, Kannon doesn't feel the value is there and is turning his attention toward better options.

"His game has been quite inconsistent on the LIV circuit this season with finishes of 47-45-and-38 wrapped around a third and a 10th," Kannon told SportsLine. "The Masters, or any major really, is not necessarily receptive to volatility in one's current game. Remember here, we are dealing with 50-some players on LIV and Hatton ranks 44th in Scrambling, 33rd for Greens in Regulation, and 27th in Putting Average. Normally, I might say Hatton is worth a look at a top 20 finish but with the way he's been all over the place this season on LIV, another missed cut at the year's first major championship could be in Hatton's near future." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Masters picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and he's targeting several longshots, including one who returns more than 80-1 and "has a legitimate shot to make quite a bit of noise this week." He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 Masters, and which overlooked longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 Masters, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 Masters odds, field

See Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1300

Xander Schauffele +1500

Ludvig Åberg +1700

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

Robert MacIntyre +2700

Justin Rose +3000

Min Woo Lee +3000

Patrick Reed +3500

Collin Morikawa +3500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Brooks Koepka +4500

Chris Gotterup +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Nicolai Højgaard +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Shane Lowry +7000

Patrick Cantlay +7000

Justin Thomas +7000

Adam Scott +7500

Jason Day +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Tyrrell Hatton +8000

Corey Conners +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Sam Burns +10000

Harris English +10000

Rasmus Højgaard +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Marco Penge +10000

Sungjae Im +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Daniel Berger +17500

Ben Griffin +17500

Alex Noren +17500

Ryan Gerard +17500

Sam Stevens +20000

Keegan Bradley +20000

Harry Hall +20000

Aldrich Potgieter +20000

Kristoffer Reitan +22500

Max Homa +22500

Ryan Fox +25000

Casey Jarvis +25000

Aaron Rai +25000

Wyndham Clark +25000

Brian Harman +25000

Sergio Garcia +30000

Dustin Johnson +30000

Nicolas Echavarria +30000

Carlos Ortiz +30000

Michael Kim +30000

Max Greyserman +40000

Nick Taylor +40000

Haotong Li +40000

Matt McCarty +40000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +40000

Andrew Novak +40000

Tom McKibbin +40000

Sami Valimaki +50000

Michael Brennan +50000

John Keefer +50000

Bubba Watson +75000

Charl Schwartzel +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Davis Riley +100000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

Ethan Fang +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +100000

Brandon Holtz +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

Danny Willett +100000

Jackson Herrington +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Mike Weir +100000