Masters 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Tyrrell Hatton in best bets at Augusta National
SportsLine golf expert Brady Kannon just locked in his best bets for the 2026 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson both not playing
Former Masters Tournament winner and the world's No. 1-ranked player Scottie Scheffler takes aim at his third green jacket this week when he takes part in the 2026 Masters from Augusta National Golf Club. Scheffler, who won in both 2022 and 2024, is the favorite at +500. He is seeking his 26th career win and fifth win at a major. Other top Masters contenders include Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau at +1000 and Rory McIlroy at +1300.
The Masters 2026 will be the 90th time the event will have been held and has a $21 million purse. Augusta National Golf Club features a par-72, 7,555-yard course. Besides Scheffler and Rahm, other past winners competing include Patrick Reed (+4000) and Hideki Matsuyama (+2700). Notable champions electing not to compete this year are Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, both due to personal reasons. Before making any 2026 Masters picks, you need to see the 2026 Masters predictions from golf expert Brady Kannon.
Kannon is an elite golfing betting expert with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 32-27-4 on head-to-head picks since joining SportsLine.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Masters field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 Masters expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 Masters predictions: Kannon is fading Tyrrell Hatton and is avoiding him in both outright and head-to-head selections. Hatton, 34, has had limited success, competing on the PGA Tour, Challenge Tour, European Tour and LIV Golf. He currently splits his time between the European Tour and LIV. He has 13 career wins, including eight on the European Tour.
Hatton will be competing in his 10th Masters. His best finish at Augusta came in 2024, when he tied for ninth. He has missed the cut twice and has just two other top-20 finishes, tying for 14th last year and 18th in 2021. Despite some success, Kannon doesn't feel the value is there and is turning his attention toward better options.
"He's missed the cut here twice," Kannon told SportsLine. "I just don't believe he has the game that is best suited for this golf course and I'm also not sure he has the temperament to handle getting across the finish line on a Sunday at the biggest pressure cooker in golf." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
How to make 2026 Masters picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and he's targeting several longshots, including one who returns more than 80-1 and "has a legitimate shot to make quite a bit of noise this week." He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 Masters, and which overlooked longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 Masters, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.
2026 Masters odds, field
See Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +500
Bryson DeChambeau +1000
Jon Rahm +1000
Rory McIlroy +1300
Xander Schauffele +1500
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800
Ludvig Åberg +1800
Cameron Young +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2700
Justin Rose +2700
Robert MacIntyre +3000
Min Woo Lee +3300
Collin Morikawa +3500
Patrick Reed +4000
Brooks Koepka +4000
Chris Gotterup +4500
Russell Henley +4500
Si Woo Kim +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Viktor Hovland +5000
Shane Lowry +6000
Nicolai Højgaard +6000
Jake Knapp +6500
Justin Thomas +6500
Akshay Bhatia +6500
Maverick McNealy +6500
Adam Scott +7000
J.J. Spaun +7000
Patrick Cantlay +7000
Sepp Straka +8000
Tyrrell Hatton +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Jason Day +8000
Sungjae Im +10000
Sam Burns +10000
Harris English +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Marco Penge +10000
Daniel Berger +12500
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Rasmus Højgaard +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Keegan Bradley +15000
Aaron Rai +15000
Alex Noren +15000
Ryan Gerard +15000
Sam Stevens +17500
Harry Hall +17500
Wyndham Clark +17500
Aldrich Potgieter +17500
Brian Harman +17500
Max Homa +17500
Ryan Fox +22500
Casey Jarvis +22500
Kristoffer Reitan +22500
Nick Taylor +25000
Dustin Johnson +25000
Nicolas Echavarria +25000
Carlos Ortiz +25000
Michael Kim +25000
Max Greyserman +35000
Sergio Garcia +35000
Haotong Li +35000
Matt McCarty +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Tom McKibbin +35000
Sami Valimaki +50000
Michael Brennan +50000
Bubba Watson +50000
John Keefer +50000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +50000
Charl Schwartzel +50000
Zach Johnson +50000
Davis Riley +75000
Angel Cabrera +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
Ethan Fang +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Brandon Holtz +100000
Naoyuki Kataoka +100000
Danny Willett +100000
Jackson Herrington +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Mateo Pulcini +100000
Mike Weir +100000