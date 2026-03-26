Masters 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Tyrrell Hatton in best bets at Augusta National
SportsLine golf expert Brady Kannon just locked in his best bets for the 2026 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
After completing his career grand slam at last year's Masters, Rory McIlroy will try to make it two in a row at Augusta National Golf Club. He enters the 2026 Masters as one of the favorites at +1000 (risk $100 to win $1,000), only behind Scottie Scheffler, who is +480 in the 2026 Masters odds. McIlroy, 36, has 44 professional wins, including 29 on the PGA Tour. Besides last year's Masters, he has major wins at the PGA Championship (2012, 2014), U.S. Open (2011) and The Open Championship (2014).
The Masters 2026 gets underway on Thursday, April 9. The tournament, with a $21 million Masters purse, will be played on a par-72 course measuring 7,555 yards. Besides Scheffler and McIlroy, other 2026 Masters favorites include Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm at +1200, plus Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele at +1600. Other contenders include Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood at +2200, plus Cameron Young (+2500). Before making any 2026 Masters picks, you need to see the 2026 Masters predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
Kannon is an elite golfing betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 32-27-4 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Masters Tournament field and locked in his best bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 Masters expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 Masters Tournament predictions: He's fading Tyrrell Hatton at 40-1, avoiding him in outright bets and head-to-head bets.
"I see the other three majors as better fits for Hatton and not the test that the Masters presents. Furthermore, his game has been quite inconsistent on the LIV circuit this season with finishes of 47th, 45th and 38th wrapped around a 3rd and a 10th. The Masters, or any major, really, is not necessarily receptive to volatility in one's current game. Remember: Here, we are dealing with 50-some players on LIV and Hatton ranks 44th in scrambling, 33rd for greens in regulation and 27th in putting average. Normally, I might say Hatton is worth a look at a top 20 finish, but with the way he's been all over the place this season on LIV, another missed cut at the year's first major championship could be in Hatton's near future." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
How to make 2026 Masters picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and his top outright pick is a surprising longshot who hasn't won an event in more than three years. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 Masters, and which overlooked golfer should you target? Check out the 2026 Masters odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 Masters, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.
2026 The Masters Tournament odds, field
See Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +480
Rory McIlroy +1000
Bryson Dechambeau +1200
Jon Rahm +1200
Ludvig Aberg +1600
Xander Schauffele +1600
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Cameron Young +2500
Justin Rose +2700
Collin Morikawa +2700
Brooks Koepka +3000
Patrick Reed +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3300
Jordan Spieth +3300
Robert MacIntyre +3500
Viktor Hovland +4000
Shane Lowry +4500
Justin Thomas +5000
Min Woo Lee +5000
Chris Gotterup +5000
Russell Henley +5500
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Patrick Cantlay +5500
Akshay Bhatia +5500
Si Woo Kim +5500
Sepp Straka +6000
Joaquin Niemann +6000
Sam Burns +6500
Corey Conners +6500
Jason Day +6500
Adam Scott +6500
Sungjae Im +7000
Marco Penge +7000
Jacob Bridgeman +7500
Nicolai Hojgaard +8000
Cameron Smith +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
J.J. Spaun +8000
Harris English +8000
Daniel Berger +8000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Thomas Detry +10000
Tony Finau +10000
Max Homa +10000
Will Zalatoris +10000
Ben Griffin +10000
Aaron Rai +12500
Tom Kim +12500
Dustin Johnson +12500
Ryan Gerard +12500
Ryan Fox +12500
Alex Noren +12500
Casey Jarvis +12500
Anthony Kim +12500
Keegan Bradley +15000
Rasmus Hojgaard +15000
Billy Horschel +15000
Max Greyserman +15000
Wyndham Clark +17500
Taylor Pendrith +17500
Byeong Hun An +17500
Davis Thompson +17500
Sergio Garcia +17500
Kurt Kitayama +17500
Aldrich Potgieter +17500
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +17500
Nick Taylor +17500
Matt McCarty +17500
Tom McKibbin +20000
Jayden Schaper +20000
Haotong Li +20000
Phil Mickelson +25000
Tiger Woods +25000
Davis Riley +25000
Andrew Novak +25000
Pierceson Coody +25000
Carlos Ortiz +25000
Harry Hall +25000
Michael Kim +25000
Sam Stevens +25000
Johnny Keefer +25000
Denny McCarthy +30000
Danny Willett +30000
Bubba Watson +30000
Charl Schwartzel +30000
Michael Brennan +30000
Sami Valimaki +30000
Kristoffer Reitan +30000
Naoyuki Kataoka +30000
Zach Johnson +40000
Brian Campbell +40000
Angel Cabrera +50000
Fred Couples +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
Ethan Fang +100000