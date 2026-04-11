AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2026 Masters began with 91 players vying for the coveted title of Masters champion and the green jacket that comes with it. Fifty-four of those men have made it inside the cut line of 4 over on Friday to play the weekend, and with no amateurs playing the weekend, every golfer remaining in the field will receive a payday.

There is arguably no tournament where being a past champion carries so much weight, and while so much of modern golf has become about escalating purses and the financial prize at the end, the Masters is one of the rare tournaments where that is truly a secondary motivation.

Still, along with all the perks one receives for winning at Augusta National Golf Club -- like a lifetime invitation back each April -- the Masters champion does still take home an extremely healthy paycheck for winning the first major championship of the season.

The 2026 Masters purse will increase once again from $21 million in 2025 to $22.5 million in 2026, and the man who slips into a green jacket on Sunday evening will take home $4.5 million for their efforts. Each of the top four on the final leaderboard will earn over $1 million, while the top 12 will all receive checks for at least $517,500 -- and perhaps most importantly, an invite back for the 2027 Masters.

Below you can find the full payout list for each position inside the cut line of the top 50 and ties.

2026 Masters prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $22.5 million

1st — $4,500,000

2nd — $2,430,000

3rd — $1,530,000

4th — $1,080,000

5th — $900,000

6th — $810,000

7th — $753,750

8th — $697,500

9th — $652,500

10th — $607,500

11th — $562,500

12th — $517,500

13th — $472,500

14th — $427,500

15th — $405,000

16th — $382,500

17th — $360,000

18th — $337,500

19th — $315,000

20th — $292,500

21st — $270,000

22nd — $252,000

23rd — $234,000

24th — $216,000

25th — $198,000

26th — $180,000

27th — $173,250

28th — $166,500

29th — $159,750

30th — $153,000

31st — $146,250

32nd — $139,500

33rd — $132,750

34th — $127,125

35th — $121,500

36th — $115,875

37th — $110,250

38th — $105,750

39th — $101,250

40th — $96,750

41st — $92,250

42nd — $87,750

43rd — $83,250

44th — $78,750

45th — $74,250

46th — $69,750

47th — $65,250

48th — $61,650

49th — $58,500

50th — $56,700

The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes downward from $55,350 depending on the scores. All professionals who missed the cut will receive $25,000.