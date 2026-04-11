2026 Masters prize money, purse: Payouts, winnings for each golfer from $22.5 million pool at Augusta National
A $4.5 million payday awaits the 2026 Masters champion alongside the green jacket
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2026 Masters began with 91 players vying for the coveted title of Masters champion and the green jacket that comes with it. Fifty-four of those men have made it inside the cut line of 4 over on Friday to play the weekend, and with no amateurs playing the weekend, every golfer remaining in the field will receive a payday.
There is arguably no tournament where being a past champion carries so much weight, and while so much of modern golf has become about escalating purses and the financial prize at the end, the Masters is one of the rare tournaments where that is truly a secondary motivation.
Still, along with all the perks one receives for winning at Augusta National Golf Club -- like a lifetime invitation back each April -- the Masters champion does still take home an extremely healthy paycheck for winning the first major championship of the season.
The 2026 Masters purse will increase once again from $21 million in 2025 to $22.5 million in 2026, and the man who slips into a green jacket on Sunday evening will take home $4.5 million for their efforts. Each of the top four on the final leaderboard will earn over $1 million, while the top 12 will all receive checks for at least $517,500 -- and perhaps most importantly, an invite back for the 2027 Masters.
Below you can find the full payout list for each position inside the cut line of the top 50 and ties.
2026 Masters prize money, purse, payouts
Total purse: $22.5 million
1st — $4,500,000
2nd — $2,430,000
3rd — $1,530,000
4th — $1,080,000
5th — $900,000
6th — $810,000
7th — $753,750
8th — $697,500
9th — $652,500
10th — $607,500
11th — $562,500
12th — $517,500
13th — $472,500
14th — $427,500
15th — $405,000
16th — $382,500
17th — $360,000
18th — $337,500
19th — $315,000
20th — $292,500
21st — $270,000
22nd — $252,000
23rd — $234,000
24th — $216,000
25th — $198,000
26th — $180,000
27th — $173,250
28th — $166,500
29th — $159,750
30th — $153,000
31st — $146,250
32nd — $139,500
33rd — $132,750
34th — $127,125
35th — $121,500
36th — $115,875
37th — $110,250
38th — $105,750
39th — $101,250
40th — $96,750
41st — $92,250
42nd — $87,750
43rd — $83,250
44th — $78,750
45th — $74,250
46th — $69,750
47th — $65,250
48th — $61,650
49th — $58,500
50th — $56,700
The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes downward from $55,350 depending on the scores. All professionals who missed the cut will receive $25,000.