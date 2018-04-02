Masters odds and picks 2018: Tiger Woods projection from model that called three majors
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Masters 10,000 times and came up with some surprising picks
The first major of the season will be decided when the top PGA Tour players head to Augusta, Georgia, for the 2018 Masters. Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, and Justin Thomas are the Vegas favorites at 10-1. Tiger Woods, who opened at 9-1, is currently right behind them at 12-1, along with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy.
Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.
SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling career-defining wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. It was also all over Spieth at the British Open from the start and called the 24-year-old's third major victory. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.
Now that the field for the 2018 Masters is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Masters this year: Woods, a four-time Masters champion and one of Vegas' favorites to win, makes a strong run but falls short of winning the title.
Woods, a 14-time major champion, won his first major at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 18 appearances as a pro. The 42-year-old heads into the Masters having played 10 consecutive rounds of par or better, but the model says he won't win his fifth green jacket.
Woods is outside of the top 200 on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage at 51.61 and is 183rd in greens in regulation percentage at 61.42.
Another surprise: Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters champion, doesn't sniff the Top 10. He's somebody to completely steer clear of at Augusta National.
Watson, who was listed at 50-1 just over a month ago, has seen his odds improve with victories in two of his last four starts (Genesis Open, WGC-Dell Match Play). However, he has struggled at Augusta National as of late.
In 2017, Watson missed the cut at the Masters after shooting eight over par in his first two rounds. He has also shot over par in seven of his last eight rounds at Augusta National. There are far better values than the 16-1 odds Watson is getting.
Also, the model says four golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer make a deep run at the Masters title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.
So who wins the 2018 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Masters projected leaderboard from the model that nailed three majors heading into the weekend last year and find out.
- Jordan Spieth 10-1
- Justin Thomas 10-1
- Dustin Johnson 10-1
- Tiger Woods 12-1
- Rory McIlroy 12-1
- Justin Rose 12-1
- Bubba Watson 16-1
- Phil Mickelson 16-1
- Rickie Fowler 16-1
- Jason Day 18-1
- Jon Rahm 20-1
- Paul Casey 25-1
- Sergio Garcia 30-1
- Hideki Matsuyama 30-1
- Tommy Fleetwood 30-1
- Henrik Stenson 30-1
- Marc Leishman 40-1
- Alex Noren 40-1
- Matt Kuchar 40-1
- Patrick Reed 40-1
