Masters odds and picks 2018: Tiger Woods projection from same model that nailed three golf majors

The first major of the season will be decided when the top PGA Tour players head to Augusta, Georgia, for the 2018 Masters. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are the favorites at 10-1, followed closely by Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Rose, who are all going off at 12-1. Ten golfers have better than 20-1 Masters odds in a loaded field, and Sergio Garcia, last year's winner, is 30-1 to repeat.

Now that the field for the 2018 Masters is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Masters this year: Woods, a four-time Masters champion and one of Vegas' favorites to win, makes a strong run but falls short of winning the title.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won his first major at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 18 appearances as a pro. The 42-year-old heads into the 2018 Masters having played 10 consecutive rounds of par or better, but the model says he won't win his fifth green jacket.

Despite his recent success, which includes top-five finishes at the Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational, Woods is just 201st on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage at 51.61 and barely in the top 200 in greens in regulation percentage at 61.42 (183rd).

Another surprise, Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion, doesn't sniff the top 10. He's somebody to completely steer clear of at Augusta National.



Mickelson has been playing extremely well as of late. He had four consecutive top-10 finishes earlier this year, including a victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship - his first win since the 2013 British Open.



However, Mickelson has failed to make the cut in two of his last four starts at the Masters and finished 52nd or worse in three of his last five tournaments at Augusta National.

Mickelson also struggles in driving accuracy percentage (48.88, 210th on tour) and greens in regulation percentage (64.60, 137th). There are far better values than the 16-1 odds that Mickelson is getting.

Also, the model says four golfers with Masters odds of 18-1 or longer make a deep run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

