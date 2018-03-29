Masters odds, picks 2018: Tiger Woods projection from model that called three majors

The first major of the season will be decided when the top PGA Tour players head to Augusta, Georgia, for the 2018 Masters. Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are the Vegas favorites at 10-1. Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose are right behind them at 12-1. Woods opened the week at 9-1 before falling down the odds board slightly.

Now that the field for the 2018 Masters is nearly set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Masters this year: Woods, a four-time Masters champion and Vegas' favorite to win, makes a strong run but falls short of winning the title.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won his first major at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 18 appearances as a pro. The 42-year-old heads into the Masters having played 10 consecutive rounds of par or better, but the model says he won't win his fifth green jacket.

Another surprise, Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion, doesn't sniff the top 10. He's somebody to completely steer clear of at Augusta National.

Mickelson's odds to win the Masters have improved from 25-1 since he won the WGC-Mexico Championship in March, his first PGA Tour title since 2013. However, he has struggled in majors as of late.

In 2017, Mickelson missed the cut in two of the three majors he played in. He also shot two rounds over par at last year's Masters and finished a disappointing 22nd. There are far better values than the 16-1 odds Mickelson is getting.

