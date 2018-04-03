Masters odds, picks 2018: Tiger Woods projection from same model that predicted three majors
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Masters 10,000 times and came up with some surprising picks
The first major of the season will be decided when the top PGA Tour players head to Augusta, Georgia, for the 2018 Masters. Tiger Woods, who opened as the favorite at 9-1, is currently getting 12-1, the same as Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Rose. Ten golfers have Masters odds that are better than 20-1, led by Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (10-1).
Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.
SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling career-defining wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. It was also all over Spieth at the British Open from the start and called the 24-year-old's third major victory. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.
Now that the field for the 2018 Masters is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Masters this year: Woods, a four-time Masters champion and one of Vegas' favorites to win, makes a strong run but falls short of winning the title.
Woods, a 14-time major champion, won his first major at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 18 appearances as a pro. The 42-year-old heads into the 2018 Masters having played 10 consecutive rounds of par or better, but the model says he won't win his fifth green jacket.
Despite his recent success, which includes top-five finishes at the Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational, Woods is still just 194th on tour in driving efficiency and 183rd in greens in regulation percentage at 61.42.
Another surprise, Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion and Vegas favorite, doesn't even sniff the Top 10. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.
The three-time major winner is coming off his best performance of the season at the Houston Open. Spieth shot 68 or better in three of his four rounds on his way to a score of 16 under par and a third place finish.
However, despite finishing T-2 or better three of the past four years at Augusta National, Spieth has shot over par in five of his last seven rounds at the Masters. There are far better values than the 10-1 Masters odds he is getting.
Also, the model says four golfers with Masters odds of 18-1 or longer make a deep run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.
So who wins the 2018 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Masters projected leaderboard from the model that nailed three majors heading into the weekend last year and find out.
- Jordan Spieth 10-1
- Justin Thomas 10-1
- Dustin Johnson 12-1
- Tiger Woods 12-1
- Rory McIlroy 12-1
- Justin Rose 12-1
- Bubba Watson 16-1
- Phil Mickelson 16-1
- Rickie Fowler 16-1
- Jason Day 18-1
- Jon Rahm 20-1
- Paul Casey 20-1
- Sergio Garcia 30-1
- Hideki Matsuyama 30-1
- Tommy Fleetwood 30-1
- Henrik Stenson 30-1
- Marc Leishman 40-1
- Alex Noren 40-1
- Matt Kuchar 40-1
- Patrick Reed 40-1
