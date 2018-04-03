Masters odds, picks 2018: Tiger Woods projection from same model that predicted three majors

The first major of the season will be decided when the top PGA Tour players head to Augusta, Georgia, for the 2018 Masters. Tiger Woods, who opened as the favorite at 9-1, is currently getting 12-1, the same as Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Rose. Ten golfers have Masters odds that are better than 20-1, led by Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (10-1).

Now that the field for the 2018 Masters is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Masters this year: Woods, a four-time Masters champion and one of Vegas' favorites to win, makes a strong run but falls short of winning the title.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won his first major at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 18 appearances as a pro. The 42-year-old heads into the 2018 Masters having played 10 consecutive rounds of par or better, but the model says he won't win his fifth green jacket.

Despite his recent success, which includes top-five finishes at the Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational, Woods is still just 194th on tour in driving efficiency and 183rd in greens in regulation percentage at 61.42.

Another surprise, Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion and Vegas favorite, doesn't even sniff the Top 10. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.



The three-time major winner is coming off his best performance of the season at the Houston Open. Spieth shot 68 or better in three of his four rounds on his way to a score of 16 under par and a third place finish.



However, despite finishing T-2 or better three of the past four years at Augusta National, Spieth has shot over par in five of his last seven rounds at the Masters. There are far better values than the 10-1 Masters odds he is getting.

