The azaleas should be back in bloom as the 2021 Masters returns to its familiar spring date, teeing off Thursday, April 8 after an unusual season that saw the iconic event contested in November. Dustin Johnson ran away with that tournament, firing a pair of 65s on his way to a record 20-under-par to win by five strokes. Five-time champion Tiger Woods is at home recovering from a serious car crash, four-time major champ Brooks Koepka is iffy after knee surgery, and Jon Rahm could bolt if his first child is born during the event, but there are plenty of other stars in the 2021 Masters field.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Johnson as the 8-1 favorite in its latest 2021 Masters odds. Other 2021 Masters contenders include Bryson DeChambeau (9-1), Justin Thomas (11-1) and Jon Rahm (11-1). Before you lock in any 2021 Masters picks or PGA Tour predictions, you have to see who Sal Johnson is backing.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has a strong feel for what it takes to win at Augusta National. He was all over Dustin Johnson before the 2020 Masters, and even he had Woods as a shocking pick the previous year.

Before November's event, he tabbed Johnson as the top choice in his best bets. "When he gets on a roll like this, he is nearly impossible to beat," the golf guru told SportsLine. "He is a man with a purpose, and that is to win another major." Johnson simply ran away with the event, leading wire-to-wire and winning by five shots for his second major championship.

Even more stunning, Sal Johnson was on top of Woods before his emotional comeback victory in 2019. He featured Woods in his best bets despite the 15-time major winner coming off back surgery. Johnson noted Woods' tee-to-green game looked almost as sharp as it did in his prime. "And this will be the reason for him winning." The result? Woods shot 13-under to earn his fifth green jacket.

The golf expert knows these players and how they fit the courses. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month, he singled out DeChambeau as his top choice to win before he took his second victory of the year.

He also knows when surging players are poised for a breakthrough. He tabbed Sungjae Im as a top contender before his first Tour win at the Honda Classic last season and touted Tyrell Hatton to get his first tour victory the following week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Anyone who has followed Johnson's advice has cashed in huge.

Johnson is fading DeChambeau, even though the 27-year-old leads the tour in driving distance (320.8 yards) and scoring average (69.432) while being one of the top Las Vegas favorites. He also is the reigning U.S. Open champion, but DeChambeau's best finish at Augusta is a tie for 21st (as an amateur). He is more than just power, as he ranks 28th in overall putting average (1.583) and putts per round (28.5), but his accuracy is a major issue on a course like this. He ranks 81st in greens in regulation (67.4%) and will need an otherworldly putting week to contend.

On the other hand, Johnson knows McIlroy has been taking heat for his lack of victories, but he also believes almost any other player would be pleased with the results. The Northern Irishman has four top-10s this season, including two in his last three full-field events, and has been in the top 10 in six of his last seven appearances at Augusta. The 31-year-old tied for fifth in November, shooting in the 60s in the final three rounds. He is third on tour in driving distance, though he is tweaking his swing to find more accuracy, and ranks 20th in one-putt percentage (.422).

The golf guru also knows Patrick Cantlay has been playing as well as almost anyone on tour. He hasn't won a tournament since the Zozo Championship in October, but he has finished in the top 20 in six of the seven events since. He has quietly been sitting at No. 10 in the world and owns three tour victories. Cantlay is 13th in scoring average this season at just over 70 and tied for fifth in birdie average (4.68). You can only see who to pick here.

2021 Masters odds

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau 9-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Lee Westwood 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 30-1

Viktor Hovland 30-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Scottie Scheffler 35-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Sung-Jae Im 40-1

Jason Day 45-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Justin Rose 66-1

Harris English 66-1

Matthew Wolff 66-1

Will Zalatoris 66-1

Louis Oosthuizen 66-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Phil Mickelson 90-1

Victor Perez 90-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Rickie Fowler 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Corey Conners 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Brian Harman 100-1