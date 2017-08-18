Matt Every leads Wyndham Championship after posting sizzling 9-under 61

Two-time PGA Tour winner Matt Every fired a 9-under 61 on Thursday at the Wyndham Championship. He leads the tournament by one over Henrik Stenson and two over a massive swell of golfers at 7 under that includes Webb Simpson and Cameron Smith.

Every, who has fallen on rough times since his win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2015, missed 19 of his first 21 cuts to start the 2016-17 season before putting together a solid showing at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in June before the U.S. Open. Then he made the cut at the Travelers Championship before missing three more in a row.

After that, Every made three cuts in a row including a top-20 finish at the RBC Canadian Open. This three-tournament streak is his longest since the beginning of 2015, even before the Arnold Palmer Invitational. This week at the Wyndham Championship would make it four in a row, and he badly needs it. According to Golf Channel, Every has to either win or finish second this week to make it to the FedEx Cup Playoffs next week.

Every went out in 32 but came home in 29 on the front nine, which included a hole-out eagle from the first. He was spectacular with his approach shots, totaling over six strokes gained on the field with irons in his hands. He was nearly as good off the tee, finishing 11th in that category.

All of it added up to his second first-round lead in the last two months (he also led after 18 holes at the St. Jude).

"I've been playing good for a while," Every told Golf Channel. "It just hasn't come together. To be honest, I really didn't make anything today. I didn't need to. I made a 10-footer on a par 3. But other than that, everything was a tap in. I don't feel great over my putter, but it's good to be playing good again. This is a nice little stretch for me. I'm enjoying playing golf again."

He's right about the putting part. He didn't even finish in the top 60 in the field in putting and still had a shot at 60 on the final hole on Thursday.

Matt Every, the leader in the clubhouse at #WyndhamChamp, didn't hold back much after his round pic.twitter.com/j6uMjXUHqn — Brant Wilkerson-New (@BrantGNR) August 17, 2017

"I have a high regard for my talent," Every said. "Like, I know I'm as talented as anyone out here. OK, maybe like five guys are more talented than me. So I couldn't let myself quit. There's a lot of low points, though, man. Just life. Everything that I've been through, I've brought on myself. So I don't need any sympathy or anything, it's just the way my path has been so far the last couple years."

"I have a hard time lying to myself about where my game is," Every added to Golf Channel. "Being at home last week watching the PGA (Championship) -- I always get motivated when I'm not playing in a big tournament. It's just some of the guys who are wearing me out out here non-stop, it's like, "I'm not going to be OK with that.' Yeah man, I'm fired up."

"I would love to make the Playoffs. I'm playing well enough that I could maybe do something if I sneak in. I'm exempt next year so it's not the end of the world if I don't, but I want to win. That's my motivation."

A few other golfers who would love to sneak into the playoffs reside at Nos. 120-130 on the current FedEx Cup points list. Here's a look at those players and where they stand after 18 holes. Remember, only the top 125 get in and keep their PGA Tour card for next year.