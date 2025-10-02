Days removed from the 2025 Ryder Cup and conversations around the crowds at Bethpage Black continue to reverberate through the golf world. Additional interviews have surfaced from higher-ups within the PGA of America discussing the situation, including one with PGA of America president Don Rea, who has received criticism from European players, including a pair of Englishmen -- Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick.

In the interview, Rea drew a parallel between the crowd on Long Island with one at a youth soccer game, stating there are bad actors at most sporing events. He then went on to mention he had not heard of any verbal abuse hurled at Rory McIlroy while also likening the crowd to that of Rome.

"Personally, I don't think they were close at all. I certainly, with what I heard last week, I don't think Rome comes anywhere near that," Hatton said. "To be honest, personally, I don't agree with what they both said there. I don't know what else to add to that. I think they are quite far apart to be honest."

Hatton secured a 3-0-1 record for the European team, including a half point on Sunday in his match against Collin Morikawa. Fitzpatrick also fought towards a half point in the final day of the competition as his bout with Bryson DeChambeau became highly contested late while he squandered a 5 UP lead at one point.

Fitzpatrick's half point was instrumental in getting Europe to the necessary 14 points to retain the cup. Ultimately, the blue and gold secured a final scoreline of 15 to 13 to win the cup in an outright fashion and put to bed any lingering thoughts surrounding the role of the "envelope rule."

"I saw the interview with the PGA guy discussing about it was the same in Rome," Fitzpatrick said. "It's pretty offensive to European fans the fact that he said that, really. You know, I don't want to speak on behalf of everyone, but we did feel there was a little bit of bitterness … when they presented the trophy there and shook their hands. They can't control what comes out of everyone's mouth, there's no doubt about it. I wouldn't say we were looking for an apology, but I would say it's understandable that they would apologize.

"I've had a number of friends who are American send messages, texts, all sorts, apologizing for the fans and saying really sorry that you had to deal with that stuff. But we knew what we were going to deal with going in. Luke and the team did such an amazing job with that; you over prepare so that actually when you get there, we expected this, anyway. So it wasn't an issue."

During the trophy presentation, Rea congratulated Europe on its victory but said the team had only "retained" the 45th Ryder Cup; Europeans immediately took note of that statement.

"Me and Rosey both looked at each other as if to say, that wasn't a very heartfelt congratulations, I know that," Fitzpatrick said. "And he said we only retained it, but actually we won it, so ..."

While Rea has not commented officially on the backlash that he has received from European players and some on social media, he has posted an update on his personal LinkedIn page.

