Matt Kuchar caddie controversy is a bad look for the pro golfer as new details emerge
Kuchar hasn't owned up to paying his temporary caddie only $5,000
Golfer Matt Kuchar is in the middle of some controversy, after he tipped his caddie $5,000 of his $1.3 million prize after winning the Mayakoba Golf Classic in the fall. Kuchar has responded to the controversy, calling "$5,000 a really big week ... for a guy who makes $200 a day."
Kuchar hasn't really done anything to help his situation. Obviously, David "El Tucan" Ortiz was a temporary caddie, so it's a fairly unique situation. Ortiz wasn't happy with the tip, feeling shorted, so now the question swirling around the golf world is exactly how you should treat a caddie after a win -- particularly a temporary one.
On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the finer points of golfing etiquette. They talk about how much is acceptable to tip a caddie, and they agree that Kuchar should have done more. They add that it's a bad look for a pro golfer to be accused of this, particularly a pro golfer who had a significant win and for whom money wasn't an issue -- particularly in the immediate aftermath of the win.
