Matthew Wolff will be dropping out of the Open Championship at Royal St. George's, though he did not provide a specific explanation as to why. He joins K.H. Lee and Danny Lee as golfers who have recently dropped down from the competition.

The other two golfers provided reasons for their absence at the event. K.H. Lee, will be at the birth of his child, while an injury will keep Danny Lee out of the competition. The three will be replaced by Andy Sullivan of England, Antoine Rozner of France and Troy Merritt of the U.S.

Wolff cited his mental health as why he didn't play between The Masters and U.S. Open earlier this year.

"I just-I think the biggest thing right now that I'm trying to do is enjoy myself again and just take care of myself really," the 22-year-old said at Torrey Pines. "I love these fans and I want to play well for them, but right now I'm just really trying to be happy and I, like I said, I live a great life and I want to enjoy it."

This now brings the total of dropouts for the Open Championship to 10. The 149th edition of the tournament takes place July 15-18 at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, Kent in England.