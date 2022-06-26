Speculation of Matthew Wolff's departure from the PGA Tour has been circulating for quite some time, but initial reports of his signing with LIV Golf have been confirmed by Golf Channel. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy becomes the latest player to defect from the tour, as he joins the second-ranked amateur in the world Eugenio Chacarra, also of Oklahoma State, to recently announce his intentions to play in Portland, Oregon, in LIV Golf's second event next week.

While Wolff has struggled on the PGA Tour the last two seasons, he still remains a fresh young talent that eyeballs are drawn to and a captivating addition from LIV Golf's perspective. Only 23 years old, Wolff exploded onto the professional scene with his dramatic victory at the 2019 3M Open over Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa only weeks after wrapping up his decorated college playing career.

A runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, Wolff has since gone on to experience mental distress and has even stepped away from the game on a number of occasions. Despite playing well this past fall, and at one point capturing four straight top-20 finishes (one of which included a runner-up at the Shriners Children's Open), Wolff's game has fallen off ever since the calendar flipped over to the new year.

In 2022, he has missed seven cuts and put together only one top-25 performance, which came last month at the Wells Fargo Championship. Wolff wrapped up this week's Travelers Championship with a 4-under 66 and finished in a tie for 40th in what may potentially be the last start of his short, yet very exciting PGA Tour career given its stance on LIV Golf.