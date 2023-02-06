Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL) continues to add to its star power with Max Homa and Billy Horschel set to link up with the group. Set to begin in 2024, the Monday night league's roster also includes Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

Homa brings with him six PGA Tour titles, including his latest at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. A winner at prestigious golf courses such as Riviera and Quail Hollow, the world No. 13 golfer has often elevated his game when stakes are the highest as seen at the 2022 Presidents Cup when he garnered a 4-0-0 record in his U.S. Team debut.

"I believe there is an opportunity to push the envelope for golf fans' viewing experience. TGL is another example of how we can appeal to younger sports fans and TGL's progressive approach with its use of technology will further elevate how sports fans engage with golf," Homa stated in a press release acquired by Golfweek. "I love the concept of TGL helping to broaden the appeal of the game we love to a wider spectrum of sports fans. From the first time I heard about it, I knew it was for me."

Horschel made his Presidents Cup debut alongside Homa and brings a similar résumé to the table. Seven times a winner on the PGA Tour, the world No. 19 has won big-time events such as the Tour Championship, The Memorial Tournament and the WGC-Match Play throughout his career.

"I have always enjoyed team and match-play formats, dating back to my days playing for the Gators. Being a part of a TGL team and competing in this format on a regular basis next year will hopefully play to my strengths," Horschel said in the release. "Competing in primetime in front of an audience will be a perfect environment for me as a passionate player who loves to feed off energy from the fans."

As it stands, TGL has now signed half of its talent pool as it expects to fill out six teams of three PGA Tour players. They command the services of seven of the top-20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings and have combined for 26 major championships, 162 PGA Tour victories and 863 weeks at world No. 1.

In partnership with the PGA Tour, the TGL will consist of a 15-match regular season schedule with a postseason to follow. The six teams will face each other in two-hour head-to-head matches with players hitting full shots -- both off the tee and approaches into the green -- into a simulator while short-game shots will take place in front of fans in a new arena built on the Palm Beach State campus in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.