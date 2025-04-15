The 2025 Masters will go down as one of the all-timers, as Rory McIlroy finally completed his quest for the career grand slam, winning his first green jacket in his 17th trip to Augusta National.

With that win, McIlroy secures his place among the game's all-time greats, makes $4.2 million for his efforts and, perhaps most importantly, earns a lifetime invitation back to the Masters as a champion. McIlroy won't be the only one guaranteed a trip back to Augusta National in April of 2026, however, as the Masters also extends invites to players that finish in the top 12 and ties from the previous year's tournament.

This year, that list includes some players already exempt for past champion status (Patrick Reed, Scottie Scheffler and Zach Johnson), while Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele have five-year exemptions (including 2025) for their wins in majors in 2024.

That leaves seven players, aside from McIlroy with his new lifetime invitation, who are now assured of that coveted invite for the 2026 Masters.

Justin Rose

Sungjae Im

Ludvig Åberg

Jason Day

Corey Conners

Harris English

Max Homa

Some of those players would've been near-locks to make it in on top-50 status in the world rankings, but others now won't have to sweat out their status for 2026.

Max Homa, in particular, feels like the player that needed this kind of finish the most. He had slipped to 81st in the world coming into the Masters and seemed lost with his swing, but an incredible grind on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to post under-par rounds all three days took him from flirting with the cut line into T12 with English.

That means he will be back for the 2026 Masters and can be at least a little less stressed about his status for next season. Beyond that, a T12 at a major boosted Homa to No. 67 in the rankings. If he can use this performance as a foundation to build on, he could get himself back into a top-50 position this year.